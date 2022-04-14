Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, appointed as zonal director of NCB Mumbai

Amit Fakkad Gawate, an IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, becomes the NCB zonal director after IRS officer Vijendra Singh.

An IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, Amit Fakkad Gawate, has been appointed as the new zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. Earlier, he was an additional charge with the NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai. Following the order, he would continue his existing duty at the Bangalore zonal unit as an additional charge until May 31.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, has been in the news since 2020 and in 2021 for high-profile drug cases involving Bollywood celebrities. Many high profile personalities, including politicians, Bollywood celebrities, and their kin, have been summoned by the NCB on various occasions in the last two years, starting with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The very recent high-profile case of the NCB Mumbai was the cruise drug case that involved Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

On December 31, 2021, Sameer Wankhede's tenure ended, after which IRS officer Vijendra Singh was in charge of the NCB Mumbai zonal. He was the director as an additional charge.

On Wednesday, in the latest development, the NCB dismissed two officers who were involved in the Aryan Khan case on account of failure to perform their duties. S N Pradhan, director-general of NCB, stated that the suspension of the two officers, named Vishwa Vijay Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad, had no connection with the case.

