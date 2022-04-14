Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, appointed as zonal director of NCB Mumbai

    Amit Fakkad Gawate, an IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, becomes the NCB zonal director after IRS officer Vijendra Singh.
     

    Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, appointed as zonal director of NCB Mumbai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    An IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, Amit Fakkad Gawate, has been appointed as the new zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. Earlier, he was an additional charge with the NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai. Following the order, he would continue his existing duty at the Bangalore zonal unit as an additional charge until May 31.

    The Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, has been in the news since 2020 and in 2021 for high-profile drug cases involving Bollywood celebrities. Many high profile personalities, including politicians, Bollywood celebrities, and their kin, have been summoned by the NCB on various occasions in the last two years, starting with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. 

    The very recent high-profile case of the NCB Mumbai was the cruise drug case that involved Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. 

    On December 31, 2021, Sameer Wankhede's tenure ended, after which IRS officer Vijendra Singh was in charge of the NCB Mumbai zonal. He was the director as an additional charge. 

    On Wednesday, in the latest development, the NCB dismissed two officers who were involved in the Aryan Khan case on account of failure to perform their duties. S N Pradhan, director-general of NCB, stated that the suspension of the two officers, named Vishwa Vijay Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad, had no connection with the case.

    Also Read: Aryan Khan drug case: NCB’s witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai

    Also Read: Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    Also Read: Aryan Khan drugs case: SRK's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy'

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Four arrested for gang-raping Bengal monitor lizard in Maharashtra - adt

    Four arrested for gang-raping Bengal monitor lizard in Maharashtra

    PM Modi interacts with personnel involved in Deoghar rescue operation highlights gcw

    Nation is proud, we've learnt lessons from Deoghar accident: PM Modi

    CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh - adt

    CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

    Viral Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle gcw

    Viral: Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle

    Vaccines made in India provide better protection than Pfizer and Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla - adt

    Vaccines made in India provide better protection than Pfizer and Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla

    Recent Stories

    Tamil New Year 2022: Follow Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush, Nayanthara's style to look fab on Puthandu RBA

    Tamil New Year 2022: Follow Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush, Nayanthara's style to look fab on Puthandu

    Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested netizens call him hero gcw

    Meet Zak Dahhan who got Brooklyn suspect arrested; netizens call him hero

    Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Here are some lesser known facts about him gcw

    Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about him

    Vishu at Dileep, Kavya Madhavan's house at Aluva might not be that grand; read details RBA

    Vishu at Dileep, Kavya Madhavan's house at Aluva might not be that grand; read details

    CNG prices hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi; check new prices - adt

    CNG prices hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi; check new prices

    Recent Videos

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon