Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, his ministers for meeting; check details

On the eve of Republic day, the traditional 'at home' function at the Raj Niwas had presented a scene of bonhomie on Tuesday as Lt Governor VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal warmly greeted each other, amid their ongoing power tussle.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday (January 26) invited Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting at Raj Niwas at 4 pm on Friday.

This development comes after both heads of the national capital on the occasion of 74th Republic Day greeted people and asked them to strengthen democracy and the Constitution of the country.

The Chief Minister also unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Civil Lines. Extending his good wishes to the people on the occasion, the LG paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs.

He called upon people to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in the Constitution.

In a tweet, VK Saxena said, "Let us again dedicate ourselves to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in our Constitution and move forward shoulder-to-shoulder for making a strong, peaceful and powerful India."

In his Republic Day message, Kejriwal asserted it was responsibility of all to strengthen democracy in the country.

At the Delhi government's Republic Day function on Wednesday, he had raised the issue of alleged "harassment" faced by states and UTs at the hands of the Centre-appointed governors and LGs.

Earlier this month, AAP MLAs led by CM Kejriwal marched to the Lieutenant Governor's Office in Delhi against alleged interferences in the elected government's functioning.