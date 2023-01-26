Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, his ministers for meeting; check details

    On the eve of Republic day, the traditional 'at home' function at the Raj Niwas had presented a scene of bonhomie on Tuesday as Lt Governor VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal warmly greeted each other, amid their ongoing power tussle.

    Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, his ministers for meeting; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday (January 26) invited Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting at Raj Niwas at 4 pm on Friday.

    This development comes after both heads of the national capital on the occasion of 74th Republic Day greeted people and asked them to strengthen democracy and the Constitution of the country.

    Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade

    The Chief Minister also unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Civil Lines. Extending his good wishes to the people on the occasion, the LG paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs.

    He called upon people to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in the Constitution.

    In a tweet, VK Saxena said, "Let us again dedicate ourselves to safeguard, nourish and strengthen the ideals, values and provisions contained in our Constitution and move forward shoulder-to-shoulder for making a strong, peaceful and powerful India."

    Also read: Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav; demands Bharat Ratna award

    In his Republic Day message, Kejriwal asserted it was responsibility of all to strengthen democracy in the country.

    At the Delhi government's Republic Day function on Wednesday, he had raised the issue of alleged "harassment" faced by states and UTs at the hands of the Centre-appointed governors and LGs.

    On the eve of Republic day, the traditional 'at home' function at the Raj Niwas had presented a scene of bonhomie on Tuesday as Lt Governor VK Saxena and CM Kejriwal warmly greeted each other, amid their ongoing power tussle.

    Earlier this month, AAP MLAs led by CM Kejriwal marched to the Lieutenant Governor's Office in Delhi against alleged interferences in the elected government's functioning.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade

    Attempt completely foiled: Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    'Attempt completely foiled': Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav; demands Bharat Ratna award AJR

    Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav; demands Bharat Ratna award

    Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment AJR

    Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment

    iNCOVACC India s first nasal COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched gcw

    iNCOVACC: India's first nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched; Know price, availability, other details

    Recent Stories

    Maruti Suzuki pending bookings cross 4 lakh mark Jimny Grand Vitara Brezza among the list gcw

    Maruti Suzuki's pending bookings cross 4 lakh mark; Jimny, Grand Vitara, Brezza among the list

    Do not want to be the guy just to say give up a format or two - AB de Villiers on packed calendar-ayh

    'Don't want to be the guy just to say give up a format or two' - AB de Villiers on packed calendar

    Union Budget 2023 Traditional halwa ceremony held today Know what it is its significance gcw

    Union Budget 2023: Traditional 'halwa' ceremony held today; Know what it is & its significance

    Spotted: Akshay Kumar gives athleisure goals at the launch of his clothing brand FORCE IX vma

    Spotted: Akshay Kumar gives athleisure goals at the launch of his clothing brand FORCE IX

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon