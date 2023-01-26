Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade

    The Punjab CM further said the celebration of any national day without showcasing the contribution of Punjab is unimaginable. "Today at the national parade which is taking place in Delhi, Punjab's tableau is not there. Why Punjab's tableau was not there," he asked.

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday (January 26) slammed the central government for "deliberately" excluding his state's tableau from the Republic Day parade, saying it reflects the "myopic" mindset of those in power at the Centre.

    Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said that this "discrimination" with Punjab is totally "unwarranted and undesirable". This comment comes after CM Mann addressed a gathering after unfurling the national flag during a function to mark 74th Republic Day at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports stadium.

    Also read: 'Attempt completely foiled': Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

    The Punjab CM further said the celebration of any national day without showcasing the contribution of Punjab is unimaginable. "Today at the national parade which is taking place in Delhi, Punjab's tableau is not there. Why Punjab's tableau was not there," he asked.

    "It is the result of bad intention," he said while targeting the BJP. It reflects the "myopic" mindset of those in power at the Centre, he alleged.

    Earlier, on Wednesday Mann had hit out at the BJP-led Centre for not including the State's tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying there cannot be anything more shameful than this.

    Also read: Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav; demands Bharat Ratna award

    "In the country's freedom struggle, Punjab and Punjabis made 90 percent contribution. Be it Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra and thousands of unknown martyrs who made supreme sacrifices and went to jail to give the country its independence," he had said.

    "Punjab's tableau for Republic Day is not included this time. There cannot be anything more shameful than this. The BJP government has shown its mindset...," Mann had said in a video message.

    The BJP had hit back at the CM on Wednesday alleging that the state's tableau was disqualified because of the AAP government's own "fault" as it presented the old one after some modification.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Attempt completely foiled: Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    'Attempt completely foiled': Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav; demands Bharat Ratna award AJR

    Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav; demands Bharat Ratna award

    Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment AJR

    Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment

    iNCOVACC India s first nasal COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched gcw

    iNCOVACC: India's first nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched; Know price, availability, other details

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program - adt

    Republic Day 2023: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates released under special remission program

    Recent Stories

    Attempt completely foiled: Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    'Attempt completely foiled': Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Republic Day: From Aye Watan to Mera Rang De, iconic Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist vma

    Republic Day: From Aye Watan to Mera Rang De, iconic Bollywood songs that should be on your playlist

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2 54 crore in India Check out all details here gcw

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2.54 crore in India; Check out all details here

    Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav; demands Bharat Ratna award AJR

    Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav; demands Bharat Ratna award

    football carabao/league cup 2022-23, Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: What makes Marcus Rashford a goal-scoring machine right now? Roy Keane explains-ayh

    What makes Marcus Rashford a goal-scoring machine right now? Roy Keane explains

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon