Amid a rebellion and resignations within TMC, senior leader Kunal Ghosh projected stability, reaffirming the party's commitment to the INDIA bloc and backing colleague Kalyan Banerjee, who had publicly criticised Abhishek Banerjee.

Kunal Ghosh Projects United Front Amid Turmoil

Amid the ongoing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior party leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday sought to project an image of organisational stability, emphasising that the party remains focused on its ideological commitment to the INDIA bloc and its fight against the "anti-people policies" of the BJP. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh signalled that the party's strategy remains aligned with its national partners. "We have to further strengthen the INDIA bloc. Congress and TMC will work unitedly against the BJP and the Central government and their anti-people policies," he declared.

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He also expressed confidence in his colleague Kalyan Banerjee and backed him, saying, "Kalyan Banerjee has the entire right to decide whose case he wants to take up. There can be no comment made on it. He is our senior & experienced leader and a soldier of Mamata Banerjee. I am not giving any contradictions or comments on his assessment."

The senior leader expressed strong disapproval of the ongoing rebellion, where a breakaway faction of legislators has challenged the party's central leadership. "What has happened is not right. These people won on the TMC symbol, and these people should be asked to go to party offices in their respective constituencies and face the TMC workers there," Ghosh added.

Ghosh also addressed reports of shifting loyalties among party members, specifically highlighting MP Pratima Mandal, who has publicly reaffirmed her allegiance to the party and its leadership. Regarding viral visuals allegedly showing fellow MP Sayoni Ghosh in a mask, he dismissed the controversy, suggesting they likely originated from the pandemic era. "I saw visuals (of Sayoni Ghosh) where a person is mask-clad. I think these visuals must be from Corona times because normally, no one would do such a thing. What is there to hide?" he asked, downplaying the speculation surrounding her recent movements.

Widespread Internal Dissent Rocks TMC

The remarks come at a time when the TMC is facing internal dissent, with multiple resignations, allegations of factionalism and public disagreements among senior leaders.

Kalyan-Abhishek Flashpoint

The latest flashpoint emerged today when senior TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over a legal matter and accused him of displaying an "arrogant attitude." Kalyan Banerjee had issued an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying she should choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. He also announced that he would no longer appear in legal matters on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee.

Rajya Sabha Resignations

The developments come amid a series of resignations from the Rajya Sabha. TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House on Wednesday, becoming the third party MP to do so within a week after Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray stepped down earlier.

Rebel Faction's Claim

Meanwhile, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed that a group of 20 MPs has sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha and expressed support for the NDA. However, TMC Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal rejected reports linking her to the alleged move and challenged the rebel faction to produce any document bearing her signature. She reaffirmed her loyalty to the party and said she would remain with the Trinamool Congress until 2029.