Amid an embezzlement row, a Ram Temple trust member says worship is running smoothly. This comes as the Nirmohi Akhara approached the SC over its role, while another Mahant plans to file a counter-petition seeking rights to perform rituals.

Temple Activities 'Conducted Smoothly': Trust Member

Amid the controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj on Sunday asserted that all temple activities, including worship and religious rituals, are being "conducted smoothly". Speaking to ANI on the issues, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said, "The worship is being conducted according to the traditions. The priests are performing the rituals on time. There is no shortage in the number of devotees; in fact, the numbers are increasing. There is no issue there. Everything regarding Lord Ram is proceeding smoothly; even the religious recitations are continuing. Everyone is cooperating in this. We will achieve success."

He also performed a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ramkot and inspected the temple's arrangements. His remarks come amid the ongoing political controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Nirmohi Akhara Approaches Supreme Court

This comes after the Nirmohi Akhara on Saturday approached the SC seeking fresh directions for what it calls the "proper implementation" of the Constitution Bench's landmark Ayodhya judgment of November 9, 2019. In a miscellaneous application filed in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the Akhara has contended that the spirit of the apex court's judgment has not been fully carried out, particularly with regard to the role and representation that the judgment envisaged for the Nirmohi Akhara in the management of the Ram Temple.

Later, while commenting further on the matter, the trustee said he was not aware of the contents of the petition. "I have no information regarding the petition," Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said.

The trustee reiterated that worship and rituals at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple are being conducted properly and that the overall arrangements at the temple remain in order.

Former Litigant Challenges Nirmohi Akhara's Claim

Further, Mahant Baba Dharmadas, a former litigant in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi (Ram Lalla) case, on Sunday claimed that the Nirmohi Akhara has no claim over the Ram Janmabhoomi and said he would also approach the Supreme Court seeking rights to perform worship and rituals at the temple.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dharmadas expressed confidence over the upcoming Supreme Court hearing and said the verdict would be in favour of justice. He said he was optimistic that the Supreme Court's decision would be favourable and that action would be taken against those found guilty.

Commenting on the Nirmohi Akhara's move to approach the SC regarding its rights, Mahant Dharmadas said, "Nirmohi Akhara has no claim there; the rights belong solely to Baba Abhiram Das. We, too, will approach the court regarding our rights to perform worship and rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi."

Dharmadas was one of the litigants in the long-running Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute before the Supreme Court delivered its landmark verdict in the case. His remarks come amid fresh legal developments after the Nirmohi Akhara sought to assert its rights through a petition before the apex court. (ANI)