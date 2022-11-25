Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid allegations of voter fraud, Election Commission suspends poll officials in Karnataka

    The commission also appointed officers from outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), under which the three Assembly seats fall, to oversee the exercise of ensuring the purity of the electoral rolls.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 9:02 PM IST

    Amid the allegations of "electoral fraud" in the state, the Election Commission on Friday (November 25) directed officials for a review of the deletions and additions in the electoral rolls of three Assembly seats in Karnataka and ordered the suspension of two additional district election officials.

    It is reportedly said that the poll authority directed the Chief Electoral Officer to share a list of all deletions and additions made to the electoral rolls of the Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura Assembly seats after January 1, 2022 with all the recognised political parties so as to enable them to file claims and objections.

    The directives from the Election Commission came a day after the Congress petitioned the poll authority, seeking a detailed investigation into the "voter information theft fraud" in Karnataka.

    The Congress had alleged that 27 lakh names were deleted and 11 lakh voters added to the voters' lists of the three Assembly constituencies, claiming that the employees of a private company had collected voters' data, impersonating government officials.

    The commission also appointed officers from outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), under which the three Assembly seats fall, to oversee the exercise of ensuring the purity of the electoral rolls.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 9:02 PM IST
