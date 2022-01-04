Ambulances, RT-PCR test kits, medical teams on standby as Cordelia Cruise reaches Mumbai

Those who receive a negative Covid-19 report will be allowed to exit the ship and stamped by the BMC for required seven-day home isolation.

The Cordelia Cruise, which has become a Covid-19 hotspot after as many as 66 of the over 2,000 persons onboard tested positive with the virus, landed in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, prompting a medical team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to inspect passengers and staff members (BMC). After a medical team in PPE gear boarded the ship to conduct RT-PCR testing on the passengers and crew members, people were discovered infected. No one was allowed to exit from the ship until the results of the RT-PCR test were announced.

The liner was promptly moored near the Mormugao Port cruise port in Goa. At the moment, RT-PCR testing will be performed on the remaining passengers before they exit at the green gate. No one will be permitted to depart the ship until the reports arrive. The BMC has dispatched five ambulances, each with a 17-seater capacity, to the green gate to transport Covid-19 positive patients to Richardson and Cruddas or paid hotels for isolation and further treatment.

The remaining guests will be required to remain on the Cordelia Cruise while their RT-PCR testing is completed by two labs, with results due by 9 am on Wednesday. Those who receive a negative Covid-19 report will be allowed to exit the ship and stamped by the BMC for required seven-day home isolation. BMC medical officer Prajakta Ambrekar told the media that sixty-six guests on the Cordelia trip tested positive. Six of these passengers departed in Goa, while the remaining 60 have returned to Mumbai today. All passengers on board the ship will be subjected to an RT-PCR test, the results of which will be available by 7 am tomorrow."