Cordelia cruise sails back to Mumbai with 66 people infected with Covid-19

On the Cordelia cruise, out of 2,000 people, 66 were found infected with coronavirus and have been sent back to Mumbai from Goa. All the passengers, along with the infected people were sent back. The official from the shipping agency said the infected passengers refused to get admitted to a medical facility in Goa. The infected passenger would be isolated on the ship, he added.



On Monday, the state health minister of Goa Vishwajit Rane said, 66 out of 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise from Mumbai to Goa, have been tested positive for Covid-19.



Following the report, the passengers were not kept under isolation. The fellow passengers called for a protest inside the ship. The cruise was carrying passengers to celebrate the New Year. The official said the testing happened when one of the passengers was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday.



While talking to PTI, Govind Pernulkar, manager operations, JM Baxi and Co, a local ship agent said, the cruise was sent back at 11.30 pm on Monday after 27 passengers who tested positive refused to land in the state.



He said, "The ship had to be sent back after some of the passengers who tested positive refused to get admitted to a Covid-19 facility in Goa. Only six crew members out of the total 66 who tested positive were disembarked in Goa."



Pernulkar also said after examining the condition, the South Goa district administration instructed that the ship along with all the passengers be sent back to Mumbai. He said, "The passengers who were shifted to an isolation facility were also brought back to the ship before it sailed to Mumbai. The coronavirus positive passengers would be isolated on the ship." He said the ship is expected to reach Mumbai by Tuesday afternoon.



He said some of the infected persons, who refused to leave the ship, were traveling with their families who tested negative for the infection.