  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cordelia cruise sails back to Mumbai with 66 people infected with Covid-19

    An official from the shipping agency said the infected passengers refused to get admitted to a medical facility in Goa.

    Cordelia cruise sails back to Mumbai with 66 people infected with Covid-19 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On the Cordelia cruise, out of 2,000 people, 66 were found infected with coronavirus and have been sent back to Mumbai from Goa. All the passengers, along with the infected people were sent back. The official from the shipping agency said the infected passengers refused to get admitted to a medical facility in Goa. The infected passenger would be isolated on the ship, he added.

    On Monday, the state health minister of Goa Vishwajit Rane said, 66 out of 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise from Mumbai to Goa, have been tested positive for Covid-19.
     

    ALSO READ: Coronavirus: India sees massive spike with 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,892

     

    Following the report, the passengers were not kept under isolation. The fellow passengers called for a protest inside the ship. The cruise was carrying passengers to celebrate the New Year. The official said the testing happened when one of the passengers was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday.

    While talking to PTI, Govind Pernulkar, manager operations, JM Baxi and Co, a local ship agent said, the cruise was sent back at 11.30 pm on Monday after 27 passengers who tested positive refused to land in the state.

    He said, "The ship had to be sent back after some of the passengers who tested positive refused to get admitted to a Covid-19 facility in Goa. Only six crew members out of the total 66 who tested positive were disembarked in Goa."

    Pernulkar also said after examining the condition, the South Goa district administration instructed that the ship along with all the passengers be sent back to Mumbai. He said, "The passengers who were shifted to an isolation facility were also brought back to the ship before it sailed to Mumbai. The coronavirus positive passengers would be isolated on the ship." He said the ship is expected to reach Mumbai by Tuesday afternoon.

    He said some of the infected persons, who refused to leave the ship, were traveling with their families who tested negative for the infection.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai-ycb

    Maharashtra, Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai

    Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP's hardwork visible in state's development: PM Modi-dnm

    ‘Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP’s hardwork visible in state’s development’: PM Modi

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases gcw

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently-dnm

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below - ADT

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below

    Recent Stories

    From hitting with shoes to coming to blows to slapping: Indian politicians' embarrassing behaviour in public-ycb

    From hitting with shoes to coming to blows to slapping: Indian politicians' embarrassing behaviour in public

    Maharashtra Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai-ycb

    Maharashtra, Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Zak Crawley to open for England against Australia, Stuart Broad returns-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Zak Crawley to open for England, Stuart Broad returns

    Apple becomes first company to hit USD 3 trillion stock market value read more gcw

    Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion stock market value; Read more

    Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP's hardwork visible in state's development: PM Modi-dnm

    ‘Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP’s hardwork visible in state’s development’: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon