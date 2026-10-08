Locals and members of the Bhim Army protested in Agra village after statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised. Police reached the spot after receiving information and spoke to residents. Agra Police said a finger of the statue had been damaged and a replacement statue was being arranged. A case has also been registered.

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was damaged by an unidentified person in Goval village under Barhan police station in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to protests by local residents and members of the Bhim Army, who demanded immediate action against those responsible.

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Bhim Army Agra district president Rinkoo Seth shared pictures of the damaged statue on social media and urged Agra Police to take the incident seriously. He demanded that the damaged statue be replaced immediately and that the person responsible be identified and prosecuted. He also warned that the organisation would be forced to launch a protest if action was not taken.

Other Bhim Army members also posted about the incident on social media, calling on the police to investigate the matter and take legal action.

Police register case

Agra Police said it had received information that an unidentified person had damaged a finger of the Ambedkar statue. Officers from Barhan police station immediately reached the village and spoke to local residents to gather information about the incident.

In a social media response, the Agra Police Commissionerate said a new statue was being arranged with the cooperation of local residents.

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Police also said a case had been registered on the basis of a written complaint and further legal action was underway. According to the police, the situation at the spot remained peaceful and law and order was under control.

The incident comes amid demands from local residents and Bhim Army members for the damaged statue to be restored and the person responsible to be identified. Police have not publicly named any suspect so far.