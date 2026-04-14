Large crowds in Nashik, Maharashtra, celebrated Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. Tributes were paid by social and political groups, with PM Modi and President Murmu honouring the architect of the Indian Constitution's legacy.

A large number of people gathered in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday to celebrate Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti with great enthusiasm and reverence.

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Celebrations Across the District

In tandem with the rest of the country, various social, educational, and political organisations celebrated the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. They paid floral tributes to Babasaheb, and his ideals were commemorated and organised various events across the district. Speaking to ANI on these events, various speakers remarked that Babasaheb dedicated his entire life to the causes of equality, justice, and fraternity. "Through the Indian Constitution, he worked to secure equal rights for every citizen. His guiding principles, 'Educate, Agitate, Organise,' continue to provide direction to society even today," one of the speakers told ANI.

National Leaders Pay Tribute

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, recalling his efforts towards nation-building, which continue to inspire generations to build a progressive society. Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society."

On the eve of the 135th birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to fellow citizens and paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution. The President has said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Doctor Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer, I pay my respectful homage to him."

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)