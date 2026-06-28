J&K LG Manoj Sinha reviewed preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at Baltal Base Camp, expressing confidence in a better pilgrimage. The Yatra will have robust security with multi-layer surveillance, FRS cameras, CCTVs, and heavy police deployment.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed preparations at the Baltal Base Camp for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, expressing confidence that this year's pilgrimage would be better than previous editions.

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Speaking to reporters after the review meeting, Sinha said preparations for the annual pilgrimage had been underway for several months through coordinated efforts of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Government of India. "Preparations for this have been underway for several months, involving the collaborative efforts of the Amarnathji Shrine Board, the administration, the Jammu & Kashmir government, and the Government of India. A review of these preparations was conducted today. I hope that this year's pilgrimage will be even better than those of previous years," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Extensive Preparations for Amarnath Yatra 2026

The review meeting focused on arrangements at the Baltal Base Camp ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2026, including coordination among various departments involved in facilitating the pilgrimage. The Amarnath Yatra 2026 is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28, with Anantnag Police putting in place a comprehensive security arrangement to ensure the safety of pilgrims, including multi-layer surveillance, deployment of security forces and advanced monitoring systems along the route.

Officials said that the police, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, have been deployed in adequate strength across the entire Yatra route as part of a robust security grid.

On preparations for the Yatra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag Amod Ashok Nagpure highlighted the security measures and technological surveillance being implemented. "The Amarnath Yatra is a significant event for all of us, and the Anantnag Police bears the crucial responsibility for its preparations and security," he said.

Advanced Security and Surveillance Measures

He further informed that multiple security layers have been deployed to ensure safety along the pilgrimage route."This year, the police have deployed multiple companies of CAPF and J&K Armed Police along the entire Yatra route," he said.

He further informed that 34 Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras have been installed at six locations to monitor movement and keep anti-social elements away from pilgrimage sites. "We have installed 34 Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras at six locations to keep anti-social elements away from the pilgrimage sites. Additionally, a grid of 416 CCTV cameras has been set up along the route... surveillance is also being conducted via drones... mock drills are being carried out in every zone and sector," he added. (ANI)