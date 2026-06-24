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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Several Districts Till June 27
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall activity is gradually increasing across Andhra Pradesh as monsoon conditions strengthen. Weather officials have warned of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and moderate to heavy rain
Rainfall Activity Expected to Increase Across Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a gradual rise in rainfall even as high temperatures continue in some regions. The impact of weather systems developing over the Bay of Bengal has triggered showers in several parts of the state. According to weather authorities and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, rainfall is likely to become more widespread over the next few days. Light to moderate rain is expected in many districts, while isolated locations could receive heavy showers until June 27.
Several Districts Under Rain and Thunderstorm Watch
Weather alerts have been issued for multiple districts across North Coastal Andhra, Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema. Areas including Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram region, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, and Annamayya districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Other districts may also receive scattered showers. Authorities have advised residents, especially farmers, agricultural workers, and cattle herders, to remain cautious and monitor weather updates regularly.
Monsoon Likely to Strengthen From June 25
Meteorologists expect the southwest monsoon to become more active across Andhra Pradesh from June 25. As a result, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for several districts in North Coastal Andhra, Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema on June 26 and 27. Coastal districts are expected to continue receiving rain through June 26, while North Coastal Andhra may experience showers and thunderstorms until June 27. Experts believe the increased rainfall could bring relief from soaring temperatures, although changing weather patterns and the possible influence of El Niño mean residents should stay alert to further updates.
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