Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a gradual rise in rainfall even as high temperatures continue in some regions. The impact of weather systems developing over the Bay of Bengal has triggered showers in several parts of the state. According to weather authorities and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, rainfall is likely to become more widespread over the next few days. Light to moderate rain is expected in many districts, while isolated locations could receive heavy showers until June 27.

Several Districts Under Rain and Thunderstorm Watch

Weather alerts have been issued for multiple districts across North Coastal Andhra, Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema. Areas including Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram region, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, and Annamayya districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Other districts may also receive scattered showers. Authorities have advised residents, especially farmers, agricultural workers, and cattle herders, to remain cautious and monitor weather updates regularly.