The father of a 17-year-old shot dead in Delhi's Amar Colony has demanded capital punishment for the accused. The grieving father said the assailants should receive a mirroring punishment. Two adults have been arrested and one minor detained.

The father of a 17-year-old boy who died after being shot in a crowded marketplace in South East Delhi's Amar Colony has demanded capital punishment for the accused, saying such criminals would "commit crimes again" if they are not dealt with strictly.

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Speaking to ANI, expressing deep anguish and rage over the loss of his son, the grieving father demanded a strict, mirroring punishment for the assailants. "Everyone demands that what happened with my son should happen to their sons as well. My son was shot in the head twice; the administration should shoot them in the head... They will commit crimes again," he said.

Arrests Made in Teenager's Shooting Death

The teenager succumbed to his injuries on June 1, a day after he was shot outside a restaurant in Amar Colony, according to Delhi Police. Police said two accused, identified as Yash Bidhuri, a resident of Tughlakabad, and Jai Kumar, have been arrested in connection with the case. One minor has also been detained.

Police Dismiss Rumours Linking Accused to MP

Meanwhile, Delhi Police dismissed rumours circulating on social media regarding the alleged relationship between accused Yash Bidhuri and sitting Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. "There is a rumour that the arrested accused is the grandson of sitting MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Arrested accused Yash is not a relative of Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, nor his grandson," police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.