Alliance Air flight with 55 passengers on board overshoots runway, DGCA to probe

An Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft from Delhi with 55 passengers on board overshot the runway while landing at the Jabalpur airport on Saturday afternoon, according to DGCA officials. The airline said all passengers are safe and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an inquiry.

Alliance Air's ATR-72 aircraft took off from Delhi at 11:30 am and landed in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, at 1:15 pm According to reports, the aircraft overshot the runway which is known as runway excursion in aviation parlance. This occurs when the flight exits the runway while taking off or landing.

“We are grateful that all passengers and crew onboard the flight are safe. Our first priority is to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety. While we follow laid down policies / procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place – both pre and post flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers and crew, we regret the unfortunate incident,” said Alliance Air in a statement.

“We have taken strict note of the incident and the cockpit crew have been de-roastered. A thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place,” it added.

The event occurred at Dumna Airport, which is around 21 kilometres from Jabalpur. Due to the incident, Airport director Kusum Das told PTI that operations at the airport have been suspended for four to five hours.

Last month, an Alliance Air flight flew from Mumbai to Gujarat’s Bhuj without the engine cover, which fell off on the runway of the Mumbai airport. There was no threat to the safety of the 60 passengers on board. According to reports, it is not allowed to fly without the engine cover and the air traffic control had sounded an alert when the engine cover came off. But the pilot did not realise at that time and landed safely at Bhuj.