Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alliance Air flight with 55 passengers on board overshoots runway, DGCA to probe

    According to reports, the aircraft overshot the runway which is known as runway excursion in aviation parlance. This occurs when the flight exits the runway while taking off or landing.

    Alliance Air flight with 55 passengers on board overshoots runway, DGCA to probe-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 12, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    An Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft from Delhi with 55 passengers on board overshot the runway while landing at the Jabalpur airport on Saturday afternoon, according to DGCA officials. The airline said all passengers are safe and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an inquiry.

    Alliance Air's ATR-72 aircraft took off from Delhi at 11:30 am and landed in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, at 1:15 pm According to reports, the aircraft overshot the runway which is known as runway excursion in aviation parlance. This occurs when the flight exits the runway while taking off or landing.

    “We are grateful that all passengers and crew onboard the flight are safe. Our first priority is to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety. While we follow laid down policies / procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place – both pre and post flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers and crew, we regret the unfortunate incident,” said Alliance Air in a statement.

    “We have taken strict note of the incident and the cockpit crew have been de-roastered. A thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place,” it added.

    The event occurred at Dumna Airport, which is around 21 kilometres from Jabalpur. Due to the incident, Airport director Kusum Das told PTI that operations at the airport have been suspended for four to five hours.

    Last month, an Alliance Air flight flew from Mumbai to Gujarat’s Bhuj without the engine cover, which fell off on the runway of the Mumbai airport. There was no threat to the safety of the 60 passengers on board. According to reports, it is not allowed to fly without the engine cover and the air traffic control had sounded an alert when the engine cover came off. But the pilot did not realise at that time and landed safely at Bhuj.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil-dnm

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil

    Adhir Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark on Congress calls her mad person gcw

    Adhir Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark on Congress, calls her 'mad person'

    Accidental India missile launch: Pakistan makes 7 demands

    'Accidental' Indian missile launch: Pakistan makes 7 demands

    Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi in Delhi on Sunday; swearing-in ceremony likely after Holi-dnm

    Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi in Delhi on Sunday; swearing-in ceremony likely after Holi

    Congress top decision making body to meet on March 13 to discuss poll debacle gcw

    Congress' top decision-making body to meet on March 13 to discuss poll debacle

    Recent Stories

    Russia-Ukraine war Russia sending new troops after heavy losses, says Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky-dnm

    Russia sending new troops after heavy losses, says Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

    Holi 2022 What is Lathmar holi Here is everything you need to know gcw

    Holi 2022: What is Lathmar holi? Here is everything you need to know

    BAFTA Awards 2022: Where and when you can watch 75th BAFTA Awards in India? RCB

    BAFTA Awards 2022: Where and when you can watch 75th BAFTA Awards in India?

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Fans to be allowed inside the stadium for final-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Fans to be allowed inside the stadium for final

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil-dnm

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 semi-final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on HFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In football, you have to focus on a lot of details - Ferrando

    Video Icon