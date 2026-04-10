Allahabad HC's Justice Yashwant Varma has resigned amid an inquiry into an alleged cash haul. Citing 'deep anguish,' his resignation follows a parliamentary panel inquiry related to possible impeachment proceedings, which he has denied.

Resignation Amid Ongoing Inquiry

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has tendered his resignation to the President of India, stating that he is stepping down from office "with immediate effect," as per his resignation letter dated April 9, 2026. In the letter addressed to the President, Justice Varma wrote that he did not wish to burden the office with the reasons behind his decision, but expressed "deep anguish" while submitting his resignation. He also noted that it had been an honour to serve as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. A copy of the resignation has also been marked to the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Varma had earlier been transferred from the Delhi High Court back to the Allahabad High Court following a controversy involving the alleged discovery of cash at his residence. He took the oath in Allahabad on April 5, 2025. His resignation comes at a time when he is facing an ongoing in-house inquiry, with the possibility of parliamentary removal proceedings also under consideration in connection with the allegations.

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Parliamentary Committee Probe

A parliamentary committee examining allegations linked to the alleged cash haul involving Justice Yashwant Varma had initiated day-to-day proceedings from March 13 to March 21 as part of an impeachment-related inquiry. The hearings followed Justice Varma's written response to the panel, in which he denied that any cash recovered in the reported incident belonged to him.

He also stated that he was not present at the time of the fire incident that reportedly led to the discovery of the cash. Justice Varma further maintained before the committee that no cash was recovered from his residence, disputing the allegations and reiterating his stand. The parliamentary panel, constituted to examine the matter in the context of possible impeachment proceedings, has been reviewing documents, responses and other material placed on record, and is expected to deliberate on its findings following the hearings. (ANI)