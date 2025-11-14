Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slammed the ED's action in the National Herald case as 'political vendetta'. The Delhi HC has issued notice to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Singh also criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu nation' remarks.

'Political Vendetta': Digvijaya Singh on National Herald Case

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's action in the National Herald case was driven by political vendetta, asserting that no money was exchanged in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh said, "This is a strange episode. No money was given, no money was taken. No money was taken in a private capacity, yet the Enforcement Directorate is taking such a major action based on a private complaint. This is being done entirely out of a spirit of political vendetta, and I am pleased that the High Court judge's comments in this matter are absolutely correct."

Centre Accused of Misusing Agencies

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, the senior Congress leader alleged misuse of central agencies for political purposes and said such actions were aimed at harassing opposition leaders.

After hearing detailed submissions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to all respondents, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, on the ED's appeal challenging the trial court order that declined to take cognisance of its money-laundering complaint in the National Herald case. The Court has scheduled a further hearing on March 12, 2026.

Singh Criticises RSS Chief's 'Hindu Nation' Remarks

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks, Singh reiterated his criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning its commitment to constitutional values.

"I have said many times that he does not have faith in the Indian Constitution, and I have only one request to Mohan Bhagwat that you should bring the RSS under the legal framework and get it registered," Singh said.

Earlier, addressing an event marking 100 years of the RSS on Sunday, Bhagwat said that India is, and will remain, a Hindu nation until Indian culture is appreciated in the country. "The Sun rises in the east; we don't know when this has been happening. So, do we need constitutional approval for that too? Hindustan is a Hindu nation. Whoever considers India their motherland appreciates Indian culture, as long as there is even one person alive on the land of Hindustan who believes in and cherishes the glory of Indian ancestors, India is a Hindu nation. This is the ideology of the Sangh," he said at the '100 Vyakhyan Mala' program of RSS in Kolkata. (ANI)