Air India will operate a non-stop Delhi-Toronto service from August 1 using its new Boeing 787-9, reducing flight time by three hours. The airline will also increase flight frequency to daily and introduce a new Premium Economy class.

Air India on Thursday announced that it will deploy its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Delhi-Toronto route from August 1, enabling the airline to operate the service non-stop by removing the existing enroute fuel stop at Vienna, subject to available airspace.

The move is expected to reduce the flying time from Delhi to Toronto by nearly three hours, from around 20 hours currently, including the fuel stop, to approximately 17 hours. The return Toronto-Delhi service will continue to operate non-stop, with a flying time of up to 16 hours. The airline will also increase the frequency of flights on the route from five per week to daily from August 1. Air India had temporarily reduced the frequency between Delhi and Toronto in June and July 2026 due to unprecedented fuel price increases and broader geopolitical developments that affected flight operations.

Enhanced Travel Experience

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline's new Boeing 787-9 aircraft would bring an enhanced travel experience to customers travelling between India and Canada.

"Canada is home to one of the world's largest and most vibrant Indian diaspora communities, and Toronto has long been one of Air India's most important international gateways. As we continue transforming Air India into a world-class global airline, we are steadily expanding the availability of our newest aircraft and latest cabin products across key international routes," Wilson said. "The introduction of our new Boeing 787-9 on the Delhi-Toronto route marks another important milestone, bringing a significantly enhanced travel experience to customers between India and Canada while extending our most premium offerings across North America," he added.

New Aircraft Features and Cabin Configuration

The new Boeing 787-9 aircraft will feature a three-class cabin configuration comprising Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. For the first time, passengers travelling between Delhi and Toronto will have the option of Premium Economy. The aircraft will feature 30 private Business Class suites, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats.

Business Class Suites

The Business Class suites will offer direct aisle access, 79-inch fully flat beds, wireless charging, personal storage and a 17-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreen for in-flight entertainment.

Premium Economy Cabin

The Premium Economy cabin will have a 2-3-2 seating configuration, 38-inch seat pitch, adjustable headrests, leg and calf rests and 13.3-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreens.

Economy Class Cabin

The Economy Class cabin will feature ergonomically designed seats, 11.6-inch 4K QLED HDR touchscreens and personal electronic device holders.

In-Flight Entertainment and Amenities

The aircraft will also offer an in-flight entertainment library featuring more than 3,000 hours of content, along with Bluetooth audio connectivity, USB-A and USB-C charging ports and AC power outlets across all cabins. Air India said the new aircraft would also feature mood lighting inspired by ancient Indian wellness traditions, along with refreshed menus featuring Indian and international flavours, premium tableware, plush bedding and redesigned amenity kits.

Booking Information

Flights on the Delhi-Toronto route aboard the new Boeing 787-9 are available for booking through Air India's website and mobile app, customer contact centre and travel agents worldwide. (ANI)