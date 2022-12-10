'Made a huge mistake': Ali Mehdi, 2 newly-elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress | WATCH

Hours after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, two newly elected Congress councillors and party leader Ali Mehdi switched back to the grand old party and issued an apology. Posting a video on social media, Mehdi said he made a mistake by crossing over to the AAP. Watch the video here.

Within hours of joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, two newly-elected Congress councillors and party leader Ali Mehdi again switched back to the grand old party. Additionally, the leaders "apologised" to Congress for making a blunder by changing their roots.

Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and Nazia Khatoon from Brijpuri, freshly elected council members who joined the AAP with him, according to Mehdi, have both re-entered the Congress. Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri, while Sabila won from ward number 243, Mustafabad.

Mehdi used the microblogging platform to describe his choice as the worst mistake he had ever made and cast himself as a "loyal worker" of the grand old party and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I made a huge mistake. I accept my fault and ask for an apology from Rahul Gandhi with folded hands," Mehdi said in the video. "My father has been in the Congress for 40 years," he further said, adding that he has asked the other councillors to upload similar videos.

In another tweet, he said, "Rahul ji and Priyanka ji's workers Naziya Khatoon from Brijpuri, Sabila Begum from Mustafabad, and our block president Aleem Ansari, who lost by 300 votes, were, are, and will be the workers. Rahul Gandhi zindabad." In this video, he is seen with three other people, one of whom says they were approached by AAP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) easily defeated the 126-majority threshold on Wednesday by winning 134 seats in the crucial elections for the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD). The civic body, among the world's biggest, has 250 seats. The Congress only obtained nine MCD wards, while the BJP got 104 seats.