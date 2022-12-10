Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Made a huge mistake': Ali Mehdi, 2 newly-elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress | WATCH

    Hours after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, two newly elected Congress councillors and party leader Ali Mehdi switched back to the grand old party and issued an apology. Posting a video on social media, Mehdi said he made a mistake by crossing over to the AAP. Watch the video here.

    Ali Mehdi 2 newly elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress says made huge mistake Watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Within hours of joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, two newly-elected Congress councillors and party leader Ali Mehdi again switched back to the grand old party. Additionally, the leaders "apologised" to Congress for making a blunder by changing their roots. 

    Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and Nazia Khatoon from Brijpuri, freshly elected council members who joined the AAP with him, according to Mehdi, have both re-entered the Congress. Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri, while Sabila won from ward number 243, Mustafabad.

    Mehdi used the microblogging platform to describe his choice as the worst mistake he had ever made and cast himself as a "loyal worker" of the grand old party and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.  

    Also Read | Rocket-propelled grenade fired at Punjab's Tarn Taran police station

    "I made a huge mistake. I accept my fault and ask for an apology from Rahul Gandhi with folded hands," Mehdi said in the video.  "My father has been in the Congress for 40 years," he further said, adding that he has asked the other councillors to upload similar videos.

    In another tweet, he said, "Rahul ji and Priyanka ji's workers Naziya Khatoon from Brijpuri, Sabila Begum from Mustafabad, and our block president Aleem Ansari, who lost by 300 votes, were, are, and will be the workers. Rahul Gandhi zindabad." In this video, he is seen with three other people, one of whom says they were approached by AAP.  

    Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: Storm likely to weaken after it creates havoc; Chennai streets waterlogged, trees uprooted

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) easily defeated the 126-majority threshold on Wednesday by winning 134 seats in the crucial elections for the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD). The civic body, among the world's biggest, has 250 seats. The Congress only obtained nine MCD wards, while the BJP got 104 seats.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rocket propelled grenade fired at Punjab Tarn Taran police station probe underway gcw

    Rocket-propelled grenade fired at Punjab's Tarn Taran police station

    Cyclone Mandous Storm likely to weaken after it creates havoc Chennai streets waterlogged trees uprooted gcw

    Cyclone Mandous: Storm likely to weaken after it creates havoc; Chennai streets waterlogged, trees uprooted

    Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade - adt

    Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade

    Rectify mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation: Congress Manish Tewari - adt

    Rectify mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation: Congress Manish Tewari

    Kerala class 12th student attends medical college classes without admission; probe launched - adt

    Kerala: Class 12th student attends medical college classes without admission; probe launched

    Recent Stories

    ABC has discarded the Backstreet Boys holiday special due to rape allegations leveled against Nick Carter vma

    ABC has discarded the Backstreet Boys holiday special due to rape allegations leveled against Nick Carter

    US journalist covering FIFA World Cup passes away days after brief detention in Qatar brother alleges he was killed gcw

    US journalist covering FIFA World Cup passes away days after brief detention in Qatar

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: We want to bring back the joy - Chennaiyin FC CFC Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of Northeast United NEUFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We want to bring back the joy' - CFC's Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of NEUFC clash

    Rapper Post Malone in India for concert. Know all about him and his hit songs vma

    Rapper Post Malone in India for concert. Know all about him and his hit songs

    France set to make condoms free for anyone under 25 starting January 1 gcw

    France set to make condoms free for anyone under 25 starting January 1

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon