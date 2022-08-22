Akshay Mandalkar shares his thoughts on the next generation of politicians 

There are also very few politicians who work for the betterment of the country. One of them is Akshay Mandalkar, a 25-year-old youthful leader who dreams of providing people with everything they need.

The way Indian politics has changed is very evident. The impression of media hubs and public awakening has been imprinted in the lives of politicians. Indian politics has become a game changer for people worldwide. Fewer people possess knowledge of the political domain and strategies related to it. India is not only the largest democracy in the world but is also the conqueror of scalding topics. There are also very few politicians who work for the betterment of the country. One of them is Akshay Mandalkar, a 25-year-old youthful leader who dreams of providing people with everything they need. He constantly works with people to lead them towards betterment. The young politician answers some of the most asked questions to elucidate his political work.

Q1. How did your political journey begin?

I am from DeulgaonRaja, a district situated in Buldhana, Maharashtra. I was raised and brought up in a modest middle-class family and witnessed people suffering from social rusts and customs. Many people know me as ‘The Yuva Neta’ who believes in the goodness of the people. I work round the clock to bring justice to people by assisting them in every way possible. During my college days, I served as the President of the Student’s Union in 2014. Following that, while completing my LL.B from ISBM University, I started taking an interest in the political field. Previously, I worked as the Assembly Observer of the Rajasthan State in the year 2017 during the State Legislative Assembly and performed my duty diligently. Recently I was appointed as the Maharashtra State Secretary of National Students Union of India (NSUI). I am appointed as the Secretary of National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Q2. What are some important milestones for your political career?

After getting the responsibility of being the Assembly Observer during the State Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan in 2017, I dedicated my life to fulfilling the lives of those who are not in power. Making everyone’s lives easy and purposeful, I inducted door-to-door campaigns to strategize the party’s success. After winning that, I was promoted to AICC (All Indian Congress Committee) assembly observer of states including Assam, Bihar, and Uttarakhand. Soon, I catapulted my way to the Himachal Pradesh’s Parliament Observer.

Q3. What are some initiatives you took to help the people of India?

There are a lot of initiatives that I have started for the benefit of the people of India. I never held back from helping those in need; we distributed items like kits, free rations, masks, sanitizers, and life-saving drugs that were in unwanted conditions of life. We provided people in severe conditions with 4500 beds, arranged oxygen for more than 10,000 people, and provided them with 3467 remdesivirs. I wish to rebuild and upgrade the city by defining infrastructure in the coming years.

Q4. What is your aim in the future?

My idea is to create a self-sufficient and developed India so that we can grow in the global market. Currently, my plans retain equipping people with primary necessities like Wifi, education, healthcare, etc. We aim to stay committed to the people and understand their lifestyles more closely. After focusing on the Zilla Parishad elections, we will organize weekly gatherings of people and network with them to bring more tenacious solutions to human problems.

Q5. How has politics evolved in India in the last few years?

Due to the segmented media thriving in the globalisation era, politics is getting encouraged. People are more aware of happenings in the world and also about the new schemes launched by the government. Just like a one-way solution, politics is serving the people and introducing them to the new ways of modern society. Freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and other rights should be endurable in this reign. Honest people can lead people to greater achievements in life.

