SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP govt for an 'insignificant' change in commercial LPG prices, stating it does little to ease the burden of inflation on citizens' 'roti-thali'. He questioned the move in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticised the BJP government for a mere Rs 7 reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices, terming it insignificant in the face of rising inflation that is making the "roti-thali" costlier for ordinary citizens.

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In a post on X, Yadav wrote,"Cylinders don't get expensive; the roti-thali does. This is known only by the one who buys and eats it themselves, not by the one who goes and eats at others' places or steals from others' plates. If they had to make the cylinder expensive, they should have just made it 1000 rupees expensive outright. By reducing it by 7 rupees in 1000, who are these BJP folks doing a favour to? When will the BJP bring a censure motion on 'inflation, unemployment, joblessness, and recession'? सिलेंडर महंगा नहीं होता, रोटी-थाली महंगी होती है। ये बात वही जानता है जो ख़ुद ख़रीदकर खाता है, वो नहीं जो दूसरों के यहाँ जाकर खाता है या दूसरों की थाली से चुराता है। सिलेंडर महंगा करना था तो सीधे 1000 रूपये महंगा कर देते। 1000 में 7 रुपये कम करके ये भाजपावाले किस पर एहसान कर रहे… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 1, 2026

Commercial LPG Price Hike

His remarks came after prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by around Rs 993, taking the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from today, raising costs for businesses while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

Domestic LPG Prices Unchanged

There has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be used by around 33 crore households across the country.

The revision applies only to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which together account for a small share of overall LPG consumption in India. Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price adjustment.

Global Factors Behind Price Revision

The hike comes against the backdrop of volatile global crude oil prices, which have remained elevated in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude had touched USD 126 per barrel on Thursday, before falling to USD 113 per barrel on Friday.

Since India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirements, domestic pricing of commercial and non-subsidised cylinders is linked to international benchmarks and is revised on a monthly basis. (ANI)