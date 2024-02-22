Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Akhilesh Yadav says will join Rahul Gandhi's yatra, day after Congress and SP finalise seat sharing

    The Samajwadi Party will join the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', party boss Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday, a day after the two agreed a 63-17 split of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced that his party would join the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. This decision comes on the heels of a significant agreement between the two parties regarding the allocation of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The accord, which saw the SP and Congress divide the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats with a ratio of 63-17, marks a milestone in the relationship between the two factions of the INDIA bloc. Prior to this agreement, reaching a consensus on seat-sharing terms had been a challenge for the parties involved.

    The deal was finalized following a decisive offer from the Samajwadi Party, which stipulated that it would concede only 15 seats to its ally. Additionally, the SP made it clear that it would not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra unless these terms were agreed upon.

    "We have had several rounds of discussions... exchanged many lists. When seat-sharing is done (then) Samajwadi Party will participate in their yatra," Akhilesh Yadav had said.

    More to follow

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
