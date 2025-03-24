user
People decided in 2024 who is traitor: CM Fadnavis says Kunal Kamra should apologise for jibe at Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said comic Kunal Kamra should apologise for his remarks against the Shiv Sena leader, which prompted party workers to vandalise a studio in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

 

Mar 24, 2025

The Chief Minister said that while he is not against comedy, disrespecting someone is not okay. "Such low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister is not right," he said.

Countering Kunal Kamra's "gaddar" jab at Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis said, "He should know that Maharashtra people showed who is 'gaddar' (traitor) and who is not in the 2024 elections. People have decided to who has the legacy of Bal Thackeray."

Stressing the Kunal Kamra should apologise for his remarks, he said, "You cannot legitimise your fault by showing such Constitution. The Constitution gives us freedom but it is not absolute, you cannot encroach on others' freedom. There are limitations to it." 

Ajit Pawar reacts to Kunal Kamra row

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said everyone should speak responsibly so that police do not need to intervene. "No one should go beyond the law and the Constitution. One should speak within limits. Differences of opinion may exist, but care must be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements," Pawar told the media. 

Shiv Sena workers yesterday went on the rampage at Mumbai's Habitat studio to protest against Kunal Kamra's remarks at a show recorded about a month back. Visuals showed Sena workers swinging chairs and damaging cameras, lights and speakers at the studio.

Kunal Kamra sparked controversy after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" (Gaddar) during one of his comedy acts.

