Samajwadi Party and Congress MPs held protests in Parliament against alleged paper leaks under BJP and in Maharashtra. BJP MPs also protested a paper leak in Punjab. A new anti-paper leak bill is set for debate in Lok Sabha.

Opposition Protests Paper Leaks

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with party MPs, on Tuesday held a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that more than 20 paper leaks occurred during the last decade of their governance.

Maharashtra Congress MPs also protested against the alleged Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leak at the Parliament complex today.

BJP Protests Against Punjab Government

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs also held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged paper leak in the state.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, once an Aam Aadmi Party leader, led the protest, echoing slogans, "Punjab Paper leak par jawab do (Give answers on Punjab Paper leak)."

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak in the state and the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala. Congress has alleged at least four paper leaks under the AAP government in Punjab, while the government has denied the allegations.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has lined up top leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Gaurav Gogoi, to address the Lok Sabha here on Tuesday on 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026', according to INDIA bloc sources. The Lok Sabha is likely to begin the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill at 2 PM.

Opposition Sets Conditions for Debate

While signalling a readiness to participate in parliamentary deliberations over the anti-paper leak legislation, the Opposition underscored that its participation remains contingent on central assurances regarding recent law enforcement action against protesting students. "We are neither against the paper leak bill nor discussion on it; we fully support any move to strengthen exams, but we need an answer on pellet guns and excessive use of force against protesting students," an INDIA bloc source stated. (ANI)