Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'chameleon' jibe, saying the BJP are the real chameleons. He accused the BJP of having a negative mindset and deliberately delaying the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act.

'BJP Behaves Like Chameleons': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "chameleon" remark targeting the opposition, asserting that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that frequently changes its stance on key issues.

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Addressing reporters, Yadav alleged that the BJP does not intend to provide reservations to women and has been collecting related data for several years to delay the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act. "For the past several years, they have been collecting this data. The truth is that the BJP does not want to give reservation to women and has a negative mindset. Look at the language of our Chief Minister, he uses the word "chameleon" in the House. But in reality, it is the BJP leaders who behave like chameleons. The ones who keep changing their stance are the BJP leaders," he said.

'Session Called to Prevent Campaigning'

The SP chief also claimed that all opposition parties had supported the Women's Reservation Bill during the inauguration of the new Parliament building. However, he accused the Centre of convening a parliamentary session during elections in five states to prevent opposition leaders from campaigning. "The entire BJP is trying to create a narrative that the entire opposition is against reservation, whereas the truth is that the BJP does not want to give reservation to women. When the new Parliament building was inaugurated, all opposition parties had supported the Women's Reservation Bill. But now, in the middle of elections in five states, the session was called so that opposition parties could not campaign. And deliberately, along with the Women's Reservation Bill, they wanted to bring in the delimitation bill," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi's 'Chameleon' Jibe at Opposition

The development comes in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks in the state assembly, where he took a "chameleon" jibe at the opposition, slamming them for opposing the Women's Reservation Amendment Act, stating that the chameleon doesn't change so many colours like opposition does. "Even a chameleon would be ashamed after seeing your (opposition parties) conduct... Even a chameleon would be ashamed. When you have to face the anger of half the population while reaching Lucknow from Delhi, then here you are changing your colours... They are now saying that 33% reservation should happen. Then why did you protest in the House?," he said. (ANI)