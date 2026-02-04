Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges the Election Commission is colluding with the BJP to manipulate Uttar Pradesh's voter lists. He claims the EC is ignoring his complaints about forged signatures and the removal of opposition voters.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses EC of Colluding with BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission of India has not yet taken action on complaints submitted by him regarding the alleged discrepancies in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Uttar Pradesh. Accusing the Election Commission of collusion with the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said the ruling party has hired agencies to fill out forms for electors and forge signatures. The SP chief told ANI, "The Special Revision (SIR) of votes is ongoing. The issue is that the BJP is involved. They can have the desired names added or removed. If we complain, the Election Commission ignores it. EC is a Constitutional body, and it is its responsibility to see that more and more voters are added and not that more and more voters are deleted. The conduct of the people of EC makes it seem that they are working for the BJP."

"I gave several pieces of information yesterday. People who use thumb impressions are being made to sign. Action is not taken. Lakhs of printed forms are being distributed and also being seized. It means that the BJP has hired a few agencies at their own expense, and these agencies fill forms from the voter list and make false signatures. EC should hoist the BJP flag on its building," he added.

Previous Allegations of 'Mega-Scam'

Earlier, on February 1, Akhilesh Yadav had alleged a "mega-scam" and a "conspiracy is underway to slice away opposition votes." He claimed that the ECI was distributed pre-printed Form 7, impacting voters from the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities, particularly minorities.

Election Commission's Official Statement

According to the State Election Commission, from January 6 to February 2, the poll body has received 36,554 claims and objections, including 10,009 by the Samajwadi Party. The UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in a press release, said that notices are being issued to 1.04 crore voters due to the absence of mapping since the last SIR in 2003.

During the hearing, such voters will need to present evidence certified by the Election Commission of India to verify the date of birth and/or place of birth as prescribed.

Additionally, notices are being issued to 2.22 crore voters due to logical inconsistencies. These voters will only need to present records related to the relevant matter. (ANI)