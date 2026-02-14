Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of partnering with a 'big company' and the Election Commission to delete names from voter lists. He alleged specific forms were used to target Muslim voters and questioned the integrity of the process.

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Voter Deletion Conspiracy "SIR has already been done, the revision has already taken place, then what is the need for Form 7? When we have already revised the entire voter list, then why are they taking Form 7 to cut votes? The Election Commission is a constitutional institution, and it is its responsibility to ensure that as many votes as possible are counted. No one's vote should be missed, no one's vote should be deleted. But the BJP has hired a big company, and that company, in collusion with the Election Commission, is deleting votes," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters. Specific Allegations of Targeted Deletion He further claimed that most of the deleted names bore the signatures of two individuals, Dashrath and Nandlal. According to Yadav, all entries signed by Dashrath were from Muslim voters, while Nandlal, a labourer who usually gives a thumb impression, was allegedly forced to sign forms to delete votes."I want to thank the great men of Dwapar and Treta yuga whose grace has fallen upon us, and Nandlal and Dashrath have been caught. The maximum number of votes was deleted with Dashrath's signature, and it has come to light that all the votes that were cut belonged to Muslims. I want to thank the BLOs for fulfilling their responsibility... Nandlal, whose signatures the BJP has taken, is a labourer, he puts his thumb impression, and the BJP has got his signatures done," he added. ECI Extends Deadline for Voter Roll Revision Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the period for filing claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh until March 3, 2026. The decision comes in response to a request from the state's Chief Electoral Officer to allow additional time for citizens to submit their inputs.According to an ECI letter dated February 5, the extension follows the publication of draft electoral rolls on January 6, 2026. Originally, the window for filing claims and objections was scheduled to close on February 6. However, under Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission has now extended the period to March 3, 2026, to facilitate thorough verification and public participation. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of colluding with the Election Commission of India to delete names from the electoral rolls by partnering with a "big company." The decision comes in response to a request from the state's Chief Electoral Officer to allow additional time for citizens to submit their inputs.According to an ECI letter dated February 5, the extension follows the publication of draft electoral rolls on January 6, 2026. Originally, the window for filing claims and objections was scheduled to close on February 6. However, under Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission has now extended the period to March 3, 2026, to facilitate thorough verification and public participation. (ANI)