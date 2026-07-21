A Delhi court directed Tihar jail to provide US national Matthew Vandyke, accused in a terror case, with a cook, kettle, and mosquito net. Vandyke had pleaded that Indian jail food was making him sick and he had lost significant weight.

Court Grants Special Provisions for US National The Court directed the jail authorities to provide mosquito safeguards and an electronic kettle to Vandyke. It also ordered that a cook be provided to prepare meals according to his choice, except non-vegetarian food. The Court also directed that Counsel for the accused, Advocate Rohit Dandriyal and Advocate Rohit Gour, will visit the jail tomorrow to meet the accused in the presence of the Medical Officer and the Jail Superintendent, and the cook provided by the Jail Superintendent will prepare meals for Matthew in the presence of counsel as per the choice of Matthew, and thereafter they will provide food accordingly every day.The court has passed the order on the application filed by Matthew Aaron Van dyke through his Counsel for providing food items and cooking Articles. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Jail Superintendent had filed their replies in the matter.Meanwhile, the court has also directed the Jail authorities to transfer one Ukrainian national, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, from Tihar jail to Rohini Jail, where his 5 Ukranian arrestees are lodged. Advocate Nitin Saluja and Garima Singh appeared for this accused. Plea Cites Severe Health Decline The Counsel for the accused argued at length and pointed out health conditions as he cannot eat Indian food, which is more oily, spicy and greasy. The Counsel submitted that Article 21 of the Constitution of India protects the right to life and personal liberty, which includes dignity. Further, to protect the dignity of the accused, he needs to be provided food items which he was used to eating and allowed to cook his own food.Myanmar Terror training case, accused US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke had filed an application before a Delhi court seeking permission to prepare his own food as he is not accustomed to the food provided in Tihar Jail. He sought a direction for providing him food articles and items to prepare the food. He had said that the food is oily and spicy, which caused health issues and deteriorated his health. It is also said that he has not been eating the jail food for the last more than 50 days.The Accused has been lodged in Tihar Jail after the NIA interrogation. His judicial custody was extended till August 1. Advocate Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour are representing Vandyke. Public Prosecutor Jatin represented the NIA.It was submitted by counsel that Vandyke has not been eating the jail food since 06.05.2026. He has lost around 14 kilograms of weight. It was also submitted that he is a US citizen who is not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons, which is predominantly spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy in nature.It was also stated that Vandyke is neither accustomed to nor medically capable of regularly consuming such food, as the same has caused severe physical discomfort and has adversely affected his overall health. Consequently, despite his willingness to maintain adequate nutrition, he has been unable to consume the prison meals, resulting in his continuing hunger strike.The plea had stated that the prolonged inability to consume the food provided by the prison authorities has led to a serious and progressive deterioration in his physical condition. He has suffered substantial weight loss, which is nearly 14 kilograms. It was also stated that he has developed serious vision-related problems, including weakness in his eyesight due to lack of food nutrition. He has suffered substantial loss of strength and stamina, and his immunity has been significantly compromised, thereby rendering him highly susceptible to infections and other ailments.Vandyke sought directions to jail authorities to provide him food articles and other items to cook his own meals. He has prayed for induction/stove, pots, bowls, a plastic chopper, lentils, protein food such as red meat, chicken and fish (shrimp), uncooked noodles and pasta, uncooked rice, potatoes, onions, beans, spices (lemon pepper spice), bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk, bottled water, other vegetables. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A Special NIA court in Delhi on Tuesday disposed of the plea filed by US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke, an accused in the Myanmar terror training module case, directing jail authorities to ensure his health and well-being during his custody. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma passed the direction after considering the submission of Counsel for the accused and his health conditions, partially allowing the plea of Matthew Aaron Vandyke.The Court directed the jail authorities to provide mosquito safeguards and an electronic kettle to Vandyke. It also ordered that a cook be provided to prepare meals according to his choice, except non-vegetarian food. The Court also directed that Counsel for the accused, Advocate Rohit Dandriyal and Advocate Rohit Gour, will visit the jail tomorrow to meet the accused in the presence of the Medical Officer and the Jail Superintendent, and the cook provided by the Jail Superintendent will prepare meals for Matthew in the presence of counsel as per the choice of Matthew, and thereafter they will provide food accordingly every day.The court has passed the order on the application filed by Matthew Aaron Van dyke through his Counsel for providing food items and cooking Articles. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Jail Superintendent had filed their replies in the matter.Meanwhile, the court has also directed the Jail authorities to transfer one Ukrainian national, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, from Tihar jail to Rohini Jail, where his 5 Ukranian arrestees are lodged. Advocate Nitin Saluja and Garima Singh appeared for this accused.The Counsel for the accused argued at length and pointed out health conditions as he cannot eat Indian food, which is more oily, spicy and greasy. The Counsel submitted that Article 21 of the Constitution of India protects the right to life and personal liberty, which includes dignity. Further, to protect the dignity of the accused, he needs to be provided food items which he was used to eating and allowed to cook his own food.Myanmar Terror training case, accused US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke had filed an application before a Delhi court seeking permission to prepare his own food as he is not accustomed to the food provided in Tihar Jail. He sought a direction for providing him food articles and items to prepare the food. He had said that the food is oily and spicy, which caused health issues and deteriorated his health. It is also said that he has not been eating the jail food for the last more than 50 days.The Accused has been lodged in Tihar Jail after the NIA interrogation. His judicial custody was extended till August 1. Advocate Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour are representing Vandyke. Public Prosecutor Jatin represented the NIA.It was submitted by counsel that Vandyke has not been eating the jail food since 06.05.2026. He has lost around 14 kilograms of weight. It was also submitted that he is a US citizen who is not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons, which is predominantly spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy in nature.It was also stated that Vandyke is neither accustomed to nor medically capable of regularly consuming such food, as the same has caused severe physical discomfort and has adversely affected his overall health. Consequently, despite his willingness to maintain adequate nutrition, he has been unable to consume the prison meals, resulting in his continuing hunger strike.The plea had stated that the prolonged inability to consume the food provided by the prison authorities has led to a serious and progressive deterioration in his physical condition. He has suffered substantial weight loss, which is nearly 14 kilograms. It was also stated that he has developed serious vision-related problems, including weakness in his eyesight due to lack of food nutrition. He has suffered substantial loss of strength and stamina, and his immunity has been significantly compromised, thereby rendering him highly susceptible to infections and other ailments.Vandyke sought directions to jail authorities to provide him food articles and other items to cook his own meals. He has prayed for induction/stove, pots, bowls, a plastic chopper, lentils, protein food such as red meat, chicken and fish (shrimp), uncooked noodles and pasta, uncooked rice, potatoes, onions, beans, spices (lemon pepper spice), bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk, bottled water, other vegetables. (ANI)