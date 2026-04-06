Akasa Air announced it will continue operating flights to Jeddah from various Indian cities amid the Middle East situation. However, flights to Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait remain suspended until April 12, with Abu Dhabi operations under evaluation.

Flight Suspensions and Status Updates Akasa Air clarified that operations are being conducted based on the prevailing situation and ongoing safety assessments, and schedules may be subject to change. The airline also noted that flights to and from Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait will remain suspended until April 12.Further, the airline assured that it is monitoring the situation in real-time to ensure smooth operations to affected destinations. "We continue to monitor and assess the situation with respect to these destinations on a real-time basis, and changes, if any, to the flight status for such destinations will be notified accordingly," it said. Cancellation and Rescheduling Policy In addition, Akasa Air has extended its waiver of cancellation and rescheduling charges for passengers booked to or from these cities until April 12, allowing full refunds or free rescheduling. "Akasa Air has extended its cancellation/rescheduling charges waiver policy for passengers booked to or from these cities until April 12, 2026. Passengers may opt for a full refund, credited to the original source of payment within 7 days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. If your booking was made through a travel partner, please check directly with them for assistance," the airline added. Passenger Assistance and Contact Akasa Air also urged the passengers to check their flight status at bit.ly/qpfltsts before proceeding to the airport. "For further assistance, please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606112131," the post noted. Commitment to Safety Reiterating its commitment to safety, Akasa Air emphasised that the well-being of passengers and crew remains its top priority. "We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding during this time," the airline stated.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) In view of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air announced that it will continue operating flights between Jeddah and Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode, as per the airline's ongoing safety assessment. The carrier further stated that it is progressively evaluating the resumption of flights from and to Abu Dhabi.In a post on X, Akasa Air wrote on Sunday, "Following our ongoing safety assessment and a review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode. Further, we continue to progressively evaluate resumption of flights to/from Abu Dhabi."The airline urged the passengers to visit the official website akasaair.com or use their Akasa Air Android and iOS application for flight details and booking.Akasa Air clarified that operations are being conducted based on the prevailing situation and ongoing safety assessments, and schedules may be subject to change. The airline also noted that flights to and from Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait will remain suspended until April 12.Further, the airline assured that it is monitoring the situation in real-time to ensure smooth operations to affected destinations. "We continue to monitor and assess the situation with respect to these destinations on a real-time basis, and changes, if any, to the flight status for such destinations will be notified accordingly," it said.In addition, Akasa Air has extended its waiver of cancellation and rescheduling charges for passengers booked to or from these cities until April 12, allowing full refunds or free rescheduling. "Akasa Air has extended its cancellation/rescheduling charges waiver policy for passengers booked to or from these cities until April 12, 2026. Passengers may opt for a full refund, credited to the original source of payment within 7 days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. If your booking was made through a travel partner, please check directly with them for assistance," the airline added.Akasa Air also urged the passengers to check their flight status at bit.ly/qpfltsts before proceeding to the airport. "For further assistance, please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606112131," the post noted.Reiterating its commitment to safety, Akasa Air emphasised that the well-being of passengers and crew remains its top priority. "We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding during this time," the airline stated. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source