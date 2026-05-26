A viral video shows IndiGo flight attendant Madhavi Chiguru fixing a passenger's broken glasses with duct tape and nail adhesive. Chiguru's small act of kindness, which she called "service from the heart," has won praise on social media for her commendable effort to ensure the passenger's comfort.

Hearts have been won over by a viral video of an airline employee using duct tape and nail adhesive to repair a passenger's broken glasses. Madhavi Chiguru, a member of the IndiGo cabin staff, intervened when she saw the lone passenger having difficulty eating and drinking. Chiguru said that she had no idea her small act of generosity would go viral and that it was a reflection of the "service from the heart" training she had received. Her childhood desire of flying was first sparked by her proud parents in Telangana, to whom she affectionately dedicated the viral moment.

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“Forever 6E… Happy customers = Happy day at work,” flight attendant Madhavi Chiguru shared. She also posted a video capturing how she helped the customer and his reaction to her fixing the glasses.

In the now-viral video, she described how she saw a traveller trying to eat and drink while having trouble holding his spectacles in place. Curious, she went over to him and saw that his glasses were completely damaged, so she decided to assist.

Watch Viral Video

She wanted to make sure he was comfortable for the remainder of the voyage, even though she knew that any solution would only be a temporary cure. She went shopping for supplies and repaired the frame using duct tape and her homemade nail adhesive. The passenger grinned and thanked her as she returned the mended spectacles, and his face lighted up with sheer delight.

How Did Social Media React?

An individual praised, “This small effort makes passengers safe and comfortable on the flight!! Bravo, girl.” Another added, “Just for your actions, I'm gonna give extra respect to every hostess from now on, every time I fly.” Chiguru responded, “Man, this comment just made my day. Thanks a ton.”

A third commented, “Well, I don’t really understand how some people misbehave with cabin crews. Their jobs are highly respectable, and the way they make sure to make every passenger comfortable during the whole flight is commendable.”

A fourth wrote, “Cabin crew are real heroes, and also they have very kind hearts.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.