Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, as confirmed on Wednesday. Congress MP Manoj Kumar expressed condolences, calling his demise an irreparable loss for Maharashtra politics, the country's cooperative sector, and national politics.

'Irreparable loss': Congress condoles demise

Congress MP Manoj Kumar on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and said that this is an irreparable loss not only to Maharashtra politics but also to the country's cooperative sector. The Congress leader added that the National Congress Party stood with his family and his party's supporters during the grieving time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The news of the death of Maharashtra Dy CM and prominent leader, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash is extremely sad and painful. His passing is an irreparable loss not only to Maharashtra politics but also to the country's cooperative sector and national politics."

"I express my deepest condolences to his family and all those who loved him, and I pray to God to grant peace to his soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family and supporters during this difficult time. In this hour of grief, our Indian National Congress party and I stand with his family, his well-wishers, and his party supporters," he added.

Fatal Plane Crash

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died when the chartered aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the landing runway of the Baramati airport.

Final Journey and Funeral Preparations

The mortal remains of Pawar were brought to his residence in Katewadi ahead of his last rites today. Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati.

Supporters of NCP chief Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out.

The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled to take place at 11am. (ANI)