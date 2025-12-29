The NCP factions of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar will contest the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls together. Rohit Pawar stated the decision was made with the consent of local party workers, and Sharad Pawar was not involved in the process.

After Pimpri-Chinchwad, the uncle-nephew duo of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar have joined hands for the Pune civic polls, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar said that both parties will contest on their respective symbols. Interestingly, he said that NCP-SCP patriarch Sharad Pawar was not involved in the decision-making process for the alliance, and MP Supriya Sule held a meeting with party workers in Pune.

'Workers' Decision,' Says Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar said, "After speaking with all the party workers, Supriya Sule herself also interacted with the workers from Pune. Subsequently, discussions were held with workers from Pimpri-Chinchwad. This is a fight of the workers and their election. Therefore, after listening to their views and understanding their concerns, it was decided that both NCP factions will contest the polls together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, both parties will contest on their respective symbols."

"This decision has been taken only for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, and that too after listening to the local workers and with their consent. Pawar Saheb is not involved in this entire decision-making process. Such senior leaders have never directly participated in municipal corporation elections. He only said that the views of those who fought for us should be heard and understood, and that decisions should be taken in accordance with what the workers decide. Therefore, this alliance has been formed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad," he added.

Ajit Pawar Confirms Alliance

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will hold municipal elections alongside 27 other civic bodies in Maharashtra on January 15, 2026.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced an alliance with NCP-SP for the upcoming civic polls in Pimpri-Chinchwad, terming it a moment of "family unity." Pawar was addressing an election campaign rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad and announced the development. The parties are also contesting the Pune local body polls in alliance.

Different Approach for BMC Polls

Meanwhile, for the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the NCP has decided to go solo and has announced a list of 37 candidates.

The results for the civic polls will be announced on January 16. (ANI)