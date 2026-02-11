NCP MLA Rohit Pawar continues to demand answers regarding the fatal plane crash of his uncle, former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He suggests it might be a conspiracy and has vowed to pursue the matter until all doubts are resolved by investigators.

After raising concerns about the former Maharashtra Deputy CM and his uncle Ajit Pawar's plane crash, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar said his party will continue to raise the issue until all doubts related to this matter are resolved.

Sharing the link to his presentation on 'X', Rohit Pawar on Tuesday said the questions raised at the press conference were not merely rhetorical but substantive. He said Maharashtra had lost a leader and urged the central government and its agencies to extend support. "I, along with Maharashtra, raised numerous questions regarding the plane crash involving Ajit dada in a press conference with a detailed presentation. These are not mere questions in the air; each one, every point, has a basis, and that basis is provided in this presentation. Media representatives can view or download the entire presentation via the following link. In this accident, I have lost my uncle, and Maharashtra has lost a leader. Therefore, all our doubts must be resolved; until then, we will continue to pursue this matter. We expect a positive response from the government as well as the state and central investigation agencies in this regard," Pawar wrote on 'X'.

Conspiracy or Accident? Pawar Raises Questions

Earlier, Rohit Pawar raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's plane crash, suggesting it might be a conspiracy. "Entire Maharashtra is questioning whether Ajit Dada's plane crash was an accident or a conspiracy? I am sharing with you all what I feel. Some people are still expecting Dada to come from somewhere. Some say six people were on the aircraft. It was not Ajit Dada's dead body. It still feels like a nightmare," he said while holding a press conference on the Baramati air crash.

Pawar highlighted the atmosphere of suspicion, grief, and political intrigue currently surrounding these events in Maharashtra. He mentioned an investigation into the accident, citing a book that suggests killing a person's driver is an easy way to target them.

Details of the Fatal Crash

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in Maharashtra's Baramati. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati, died after a crash-landing occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati.

On February 7, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are making rapid progress in probing the fatal crash of a chartered Learjet 45 that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his personal security officer, the pilot, co-pilot, and flight attendant near Baramati Airport.