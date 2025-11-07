Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has ordered a probe into a Pune land deal involving his son Parth. Vowing a clean 35-year career, he stated he won't support wrongdoing by family. An FIR has been filed in the case for stamp duty evasion.

Ajit Pawar Orders Probe, Denies Wrongdoing

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday claimed that he has never violated any rules in his 35-year political career and will "never support" anyone from his family or close aides who attempts to do "something wrong". He was speaking to reporters in connection with alleged irregularities in a multi-crore land transaction in Pune involving his son Parth Pawar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I have never flouted any rules in my 35-year political career. If anyone from my family or close to me tries to do something wrong, I will never support it. I have gathered all the information about the case. I called CM Fadnavis and told him that he can order a probe. All the documents and transactions have been cancelled now. A committee has been set up today for a probe into the allegations in the concerned case," Ajit Pawar told reporters here.

He assured that every aspect of the case will be investigated. "The report will be submitted in one month. I order all the officers under me that even if someone using my name puts pressure to do any work or transaction, they should not come under any pressure and should not be involved in any malpractice. There is no transaction in the related case as yet. FIR has also been registered in the said case. Who had put pressure on officers, who were involved, who had carried out the transaction, everything will be investigated."

FIR Details Alleged Stamp Duty Evasion

An FIR has been registered at Bavdhan Police Station in connection with alleged irregularities in a multi-crore land transaction in Pune involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar.

According to the complaint filed by Santosh Ashok Hingane, Deputy District Registrar, the accused, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, and suspended Sub-Registrar Ravindra Balkrishna Taru, allegedly conspired to evade stamp duty worth Rs six crore during the registration of a sale deed for land in Survey No. 88, Mouje Mundhwa. Despite official communication from the district administration dated May 9, 2025, directing payment of Rs 5.89 crore in stamp duty, the sale deed was executed without collecting the mandatory amount. The alleged act caused a major financial loss to the state exchequer. The FIR has been filed under Sections 316(5), 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act. (ANI)