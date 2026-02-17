Supriya Sule voiced concern over 'foul play' suggestions in Ajit Pawar's plane crash death. Backing Rohit Pawar's questions, she demanded a Parliament discussion and urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to clarify the incident.

Sule Demands Clarification on 'Foul Play' Claims

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday expressed concern over questions suggesting "foul play" in the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, and said she expects the Civil Aviation Ministry to provide clarifications.

Addressing a press conference, Sule said that Rohit Pawar and others have raised questions and demanded a discussion in Parliament regarding the crash-landing of Ajit Pawar's aircraft. "Ajit Pawar was Rohit Pawar's uncle. Rohit Pawar, along with several others, has concerns and uneasiness regarding this matter. Amol Mitkari has also raised questions. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress have fully supported us. They have said that this issue should be discussed in Parliament and even met the Speaker in this regard. There are many questions in the minds of the people, and they deserve answers," Sule said.

"I only want to say that what has happened should not happen to anyone else. I expect the Civil Aviation Ministry to hold a press conference and provide answers to at least some of these questions," she added.

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, has raised questions over the probe into the incident, suggesting "foul play."

Rohit Pawar Alleges Investigation Delay, Suspects 'Murder'

"20 days have passed since the unfortunate accident, yet the investigation hasn't gained any momentum. Is the delay solely to allow the VSR company to destroy evidence or does the company have someone's protection? This question has arisen in the minds of common citizens. The information emerging today about the black box being damaged makes it seem like the possibility I predicted five days ago is turning out to be true. Be that as it may, we will not rest until we get answers whether it was an accident or a murder in the case of Dada!" Rohit Pawar said.

Merger Talks Before Untimely Demise

Additionally, on NCP Maharashtra President Sunil Tatkare's statement in the NCP meeting that there were no talks of a merger by Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule said, "decisions taken by Dada and his dreams went away with him. So what meaning does it have for me now as to who is saying what?"

Earlier, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar had stated that Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil were in talks about a possible merger of the two NCP factions before the untimely demise of Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)