NCP (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded a thorough investigation into the plane crash that killed his uncle, Ajit Pawar. He has emailed questions to Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu and the DGCA after a meeting could not take place.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday reiterated his demand for a "thorough and impartial investigation" into the plane crash that claimed the life of his uncle Ajit Pawar.

Pawar Writes to Centre, DGCA Seeking Probe

Pawar has emailed all questions regarding the crash to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a meeting "could not take place." He expressed his confidence in receiving an "objective resolution" to questions surrounding the former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's death.

Raising concerns surrounding the plane crash, Pawar, in a post on X, called for a probe to "bring the facts before the public." He also attached images of the official email and letter sent to the authorities, presenting their doubts regarding the crash.

"Many doubts have arisen regarding the plane crash involving Ajitdada, and these doubts, along with the facts, were presented to the public through a press conference. On this very matter, an attempt was made to meet Home Minister Amit Shah Saheb, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Ji, as well as the DGCA, but the meeting could not take place. Consequently, along with a presentation, all our doubts were emailed to the Home Minister, Civil Aviation Minister, and DGCA, requesting a thorough and impartial investigation into this crash to bring the facts before the public," he wrote.

He further expressed confidence that an objective resolution would be reached. "I am confident that a positive response will be received in this regard, and an objective resolution to the many questions that have troubled not just me but the entire state of Maharashtra will be achieved," the post added.

'Investigation Not Progressing at Expected Pace'

Pawar further said that despite the press conference he held on Wednesday, the investigation is not "progressing at the expected pace." He further questioned DGCA over their divided attention to the matter.

Emphasising the doubts sent to the authorities, Pawar urged the state government and others in power to pursue the matter with due diligence. "Even after holding the press conference, while the investigation has gained some momentum, it still does not appear to be progressing at the expected pace. The Honorable Home Minister and Civil Aviation Minister may not have been able to spare time due to being occupied with the session, but it remains unclear why the DGCA did not grant time. Even if the authorities have not given time, all the information has been sent to them; even though we are not in power, we are continuing to follow up in our own way, and I expect that the state government and everyone in power will also pursue this...!" the post read.

Pawar Questions Aviation Company, Flight Clearance

In the press conference on Wednesday, Pawar raised questions over the aviation company. Citing the Arrow company's handler, Manoj Pawar, the NCP (SP) leader hinted that the plane crash did not occur due to a visibility issue in Baramati.

Pawar demanded that the investigating agencies review the tech log and other documents to identify the officials who signed them before the flight. He also flagged the absence of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Baramati and said that the investigation into a similar plane crash in 2023 should have been timely investigated.

Details of the Baramati Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in Maharashtra's Baramati.

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati, died after a crash-landing occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. (ANI)