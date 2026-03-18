AIUDF vice president Aminul Islam resigned from the party after 20 years ahead of the Assam assembly polls, citing personal reasons. The party, however, suspended the Mankachar MLA for six years over alleged 'anti-party activities'.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) vice president Aminul Islam resigned from the party after 20 years, citing personal reasons. Calling AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal his "mentor", Islam clarified he holds no grudges but remains open to contesting future elections.

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On Tuesday, Islam told ANI, "I have resigned from the party due to personal reasons. I worked at this party for 20 years under the leadership of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. I have no grudges with anyone in the party, and Badruddin Ajmal is my mentor. I will talk to the voters in my constituency and if they want me to contest the elections, I will, in whichever party they want."

AIUDF Cites 'Anti-Party Activities' for Suspension

His remarks come as the Mankachar MLA was suspended for six years from party membership. The party order signed by AIUDF general secretary Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said that Islam's "anti-party activities" have "repeatedly been deemed controversial and detrimental to the party's interest". "It is also reported that he is rendering support to an opposite political party and is in all set to join that party," the AIUDF statement read.

AIUDF Releases Second Candidate List

Reacting to the party's second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, he said that party members want chief Badruddin Ajmal to contest as an MLA from his home constituency. "Presently, our party demanded that he (AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal) should contest as an MLA and from his home constituency, Binnakandi. Certainly, he will win from there," Islam said.

The AIUDF on Tuesday announced its second list of candidates for next month's Assam assembly polls, including 12 names. Badruddin Ajmal has been named as the candidate from the Binnakandi seat, while Hafiz Bashir Ahmed will contest from Goalpara East.

Nazrul Hoque is set to contest from Dhubri, while the AIUDF has fielded Mazibur Rahman, Ashraful Hussain and Abdul Aziz from Dalgaon, Chenga and Samaguri, respectively. The list also includes names of Shihab Uddin (Karimganj South), Imdad Hussain (Chamaria), Jamsher Talukdar (Golakganj), Musukha Basumatary (Bijni), Mukut Das (Raha) and Anup Kr. Das Talukdar (Ram Krishna Nagar).

Assam Gears Up for Single-Phase Polls

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the ECI announced on Sunday.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

A Look at 2021 and 2016 Elections

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP was the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and communist parties. The alliance fought against the BJP-led NDA and won 16 of 126 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections. (ANI)