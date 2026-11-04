Foreign and domestic airlines plan to shift flights for 14 destinations to Navi Mumbai International Airport starting March 2027 to facilitate the major redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Proposed Shift of International Flights to NMIA

Foreign airlines operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have recommended shifting select international services to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on a destination basis during the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1), sources said. Sources said Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has informed the Civil Aviation Secretary through a communication that foreign airlines have proposed the arrangement to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates CSMIA. IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air have also agreed to shift select operations to NMIA.

Timeline and Operational Impact

From March 28, 2027, coinciding with the commencement of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Summer Schedule, CSMIA will temporarily suspend slots for flights to 14 identified international destinations. The affected services may operate from NMIA, ensuring that flights to each destination are consolidated at one airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), rather than being split between the two airports. The proposed arrangement is expected to leave around 91 per cent of CSMIA's existing traffic capacity unaffected.

Identified Destinations and Infrastructure Plans

The 14 destinations identified for the transition are Bahrain, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Fujairah, Jakarta, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait City, Madinah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah. The move is aimed at facilitating the redevelopment of T1, which was commissioned in 1964 and has a designed capacity of 15 million passengers per annum (MPPA). Structural audit reports by Structwel in 2017 and IIT Bombay in 2024 flagged concerns with the terminal's existing infrastructure. The first phase of demolition is scheduled to begin in April 2027, followed by redevelopment in phases.

Following redevelopment, T1's designed passenger-handling capacity will increase from 15 MPPA to 20 MPPA. CSMIA's overall capacity is also planned to increase from the existing 55 MPPA to 65 MPPA. NMIA, which has an initial capacity of 20 MPPA, including five MPPA for international passengers, is expected to accommodate the additional international services during the transition. The development of both airports is expected to strengthen the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's aviation infrastructure and cater to rising passenger traffic.