    Major airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid rising Middle East tensions; check details

    In a related move, Air India also announced the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, effective immediately and lasting until August 8, 2024. The airline said that the decision was made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew in light of the ongoing instability in the Middle East.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and British Airways have all cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, in response to rising security concerns in the region. This decision comes amid heightened tensions following the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and increased fears of retaliation.

    The situation has prompted a broader reassessment of flight operations in the region, with several airlines adjusting their schedules to address safety concerns. Air India has offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges for affected travelers, emphasizing that passenger safety remains its top priority.

    In a statement, Air India said, "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operations of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including August 8, 2024."

    To assist travellers affected by this disruption, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges for passengers with confirmed bookings. The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as necessary. Passengers seeking more information can contact Air India's 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 or 011-69329999.

