Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Air India suspends flights from and to Israel's Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle east

    Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8, 2024, due to the escalating situation in the Middle East. The airline is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation fees. For assistance, passengers can contact the 24/7 Call Centre.

    Air India suspends flights from and to Israel's Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle east vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv effective immediately until August 8, 2024, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The airline is closely monitoring developments and is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation fees for affected passengers. Prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew is their foremost concern. For further assistance, passengers can contact the 24/7 Call Centre at 011-69329333 or 011-69329999.

    This decision follows a recent surge in conflict after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. The situation has led to increased global airline cancellations at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

    Emergency landing in Russia's Krasnoyarsk: Air India regrets inconvenience, Indian embassy swings into action

    Air India runs four flights each week between Delhi and Tel Aviv. The airline has cancelled flights AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv and AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi, initially scheduled for August 1. Air India attributed the flight cancellations to "operational reasons," emphasising the wider fluctuation in the area.

    Several other major airlines, such as United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, and ITA Airways, have also halted their operations in Israel because of the worsening situation.

    Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible

    Air India has assured passengers with confirmed bookings on the affected flights that they will receive a one-time waiver for rescheduling and cancellation fees. The airline expressed its regret for any inconvenience caused, emphasizing that the safety of its passengers and crew is its top priority.

    Air India ensured on X, "We are closely observing the situation and delivering support to our passengers during this time. The protection of our guests and staff is our highest priority."

    This suspension of flights comes amid rising fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East, triggered by recent violent events and calls for retaliation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights until August 8 due to Israel-Iran strife AJR

    Major airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid rising Middle East tensions; check details

    Access to Instagram cut off in Turkey, officials offer no explanation; check details AJR

    Access to Instagram cut off in Turkey, officials offer no explanation; check details

    'Our prayers with victims of tragic event..' US President Joe Biden expresses grief over Wayanad landslides anr

    'Our prayers with victims of tragic event..' US President Joe Biden expresses grief over Wayanad landslides

    Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by remote bomb smuggled into Tehran guesthouse 2 months ago: Report snt

    Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by bomb smuggled into Tehran guesthouse 2 months ago: Report

    leave lebanon India issues advisory to its nationals over potential threats after Israel attacks anr

    ‘Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory to its nationals over ‘potential threats’ after Israel attacks

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 16 series: 7 things we can expect from Apple's smartphone gcw

    iPhone 16 series: 7 things we can expect from Apple's smartphone

    Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights until August 8 due to Israel-Iran strife AJR

    Major airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid rising Middle East tensions; check details

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovelesh Kataria, Sai Ketan's ugly fight; top 5 controversies of the season hosted by Anil Kapoor ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovekesh, Sai Ketan Rao’s ugly fight; top 5 controversies

    Toit to Byg Brewski: 7 places to enjoy craft beers in Bengaluru vkp

    Toit to Byg Brewski: 7 places to enjoy craft beers in Bengaluru

    Naruto to Demon Slayer-7 popular Anime to watch this weekend RBA EAI

    Naruto to Demon Slayer-7 popular Anime to watch this weekend

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon