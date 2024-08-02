Air India suspends flights from and to Israel's Tel Aviv amid tensions in Middle east

Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8, 2024, due to the escalating situation in the Middle East. The airline is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation fees. For assistance, passengers can contact the 24/7 Call Centre.

Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv effective immediately until August 8, 2024, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The airline is closely monitoring developments and is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation fees for affected passengers. Prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew is their foremost concern. For further assistance, passengers can contact the 24/7 Call Centre at 011-69329333 or 011-69329999.

This decision follows a recent surge in conflict after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. The situation has led to increased global airline cancellations at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.



Emergency landing in Russia's Krasnoyarsk: Air India regrets inconvenience, Indian embassy swings into action

Air India runs four flights each week between Delhi and Tel Aviv. The airline has cancelled flights AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv and AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi, initially scheduled for August 1. Air India attributed the flight cancellations to "operational reasons," emphasising the wider fluctuation in the area.

Several other major airlines, such as United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, and ITA Airways, have also halted their operations in Israel because of the worsening situation.



Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible

Air India has assured passengers with confirmed bookings on the affected flights that they will receive a one-time waiver for rescheduling and cancellation fees. The airline expressed its regret for any inconvenience caused, emphasizing that the safety of its passengers and crew is its top priority.

Air India ensured on X, "We are closely observing the situation and delivering support to our passengers during this time. The protection of our guests and staff is our highest priority."

This suspension of flights comes amid rising fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East, triggered by recent violent events and calls for retaliation.

Latest Videos