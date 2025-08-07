From 2023 to July 2025, 683 audits were performed. An investigation into the Air India Plane Crash is ongoing, with a preliminary report released. The government emphasized the impartiality of Indian investigations.

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conducted 146 maintenance audits of major Indian airlines in 2025 (up to July), Civil Aviation MoS Murlidhar Mohol informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 7. Responding to a question raised by Congress MP Murari Lal Meena regarding aircraft maintenance oversight, the minister said the DGCA follows a "structured surveillance and audit framework," comprising regular and spot audits, night surveillance, and ramp inspections to ensure aircraft safety. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has a structured surveillance and audit framework in place, i.e. planned and unplanned surveillance of organisations/aircraft, which includes regular and periodic audits, spot checks, night Surveillance and ramp inspections across all operators, including continuous oversight of maintenance practices, the minister said in response to the question.



The Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) for the year is prepared in advance, and the audits are conducted in a timely manner as per the Annual Surveillance Plan. The DGCA adheres to an audit calendar to ensure continuous oversight of all scheduled and non-scheduled airline/operators. Any deviation or rescheduling is addressed with urgency and reported accordingly, the minister added. According to data tabled in Parliament, leading carrier Indigo underwent the most audits with 54 inspections so far in 2025, followed by Air India (33), Akasa Air (18), SpiceJet (26), and Air India Express (11).



Notably, Tata SIA Airlines Ltd (Vistara) had not undergone any audits in 2025 up to July, though it saw 35 audits in 2024. From 2023 to July 2025, the DGCA conducted a total of 683 maintenance audits of scheduled carriers, reflecting a steady oversight mechanism despite growing concerns over aircraft safety in recent months. The minister also addressed the June 12, 2025, Air India AI-171 accident in Ahmedabad, stating that a formal investigation is underway by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). A preliminary report has been published, but it does not assign blame or confirm causes.



Mohol emphasised that the government does not endorse speculative conclusions, especially by foreign media, which may harm the dignity and morale of Indian pilots. "All investigations under Indian rules are impartial, aiming solely to prevent future accidents," he said. He further noted that operators must follow strict manufacturer-issued guidelines, including Service Bulletins, Airworthiness Directives, and Maintenance Planning Documents, to ensure safe operations.