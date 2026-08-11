A report claims the pilot of that Phuket-Delhi Air India flight has failed a second drug test. The flight hit major turbulence, injuring 17 people. Now, the DGCA and AAIB are investigating, with suspicions pointing to cannabis use.

New Delhi: Reports are coming in that the Air India pilot from the Phuket-Delhi flight has tested positive in a second drug test as well. His first test had also come back positive. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is now also checking if severe turbulence was the only reason for the incident. The suspicion is that the pilot may have used cannabis.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Ministry has put out a statement asking the media and public not to jump to any conclusions. They said a proper investigation, following all international rules, will be done. The ministry's note also mentioned that a total of 20 passengers and four cabin crew members were injured. However, there's no official confirmation yet that the pilot's second test was positive.

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On August 4, an Air India flight from Phuket in Thailand to Delhi hit some really bad turbulence. After this, a drug test on the pilot raised a red flag. Following this, the Union Aviation Ministry called in Air India's outgoing CEO, Campbell Wilson. This move also came after complaints that the airline didn't properly help the injured passengers. The flight, an Airbus A320 with the number AI2379, suddenly dropped about 300 feet in the air with 137 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

In total, 17 people—13 passengers and 4 crew members—were injured in the incident. The initial psychoactive substance test on one of the pilots gave a positive result that needed more checks. So, his samples were sent to a lab for a more detailed analysis. Both the DGCA and the AAIB have started separate investigations into the accident and the pilot's test results. Until the probe is over, both pilots have been taken off flying duty. Air India has said that these tests are standard procedure and that they haven't officially received the results yet. Authorities have also taken the plane's Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder for the investigation.

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