The second phase of the Char Dham Yatra is proceeding with high enthusiasm despite the monsoon season. Over 30 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, with authorities confirming that all safety arrangements are in place.

The Char Dham Yatra is progressing without interruption despite the ongoing monsoon season, with enthusiasm among pilgrims remaining remarkably high as the second phase of the pilgrimage gets underway. Devotees from across the country continue to journey to the high-altitude shrines to offer prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham.

Pilgrim Numbers Remain High

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Diwedi confirmed that arrangements are holding up well against the seasonal rains, ensuring steady and safe movement for all visitors. "With the beginning of the second phase of the pilgrimage, devotees remain enthusiastic about visiting Baba Kedar and offering prayers at Kedarnath Dham. So far, a total of 30,62,228 devotees have offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham. Of these, 16,12,112 pilgrims have visited Kedarnath Dham, while 14,50,116 devotees have reached Badrinath Dham. Despite the monsoon, the movement of pilgrims at both shrines continues steadily," said Diwedi.

The Char Dham Yatra includes the four major pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

CM Reviews Monsoon Preparedness

Earlier, on Monday Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates from the Chief Minister's residence and issued directions on various issues, including the monsoon situation, Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, disaster management, the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme, verification drives and making roads pothole-free.

The Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates to enhance vigilance in view of the monsoon and keep the disaster management machinery fully alert. He instructed all officials to keep their phones switched on and remain accessible at all times. He stressed that all necessary arrangements and preparations must be ensured to deal with any eventuality and prevent inconvenience to the general public during the monsoon. (ANI)