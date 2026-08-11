Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite Metro Rail works in Hyderabad's Old City under the Phase-2 project. He ordered faster road widening, finalisation of expansion plans, and measures to handle increasing ridership.

Old City Metro Works to be Expedited

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to expedite Metro Rail works in Hyderabad's Old City under the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project and initiate the tender process.

Reddy held a review meeting with senior officials of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on the Old City Metro project and directed them to complete road widening works along the 7.5-km stretch from MGBS to Chandrayangutta at a fast pace. The Chief Minister also enquired about pending land acquisition and instructed officials to finalise the Metro expansion plans immediately.

Noting the steadily increasing ridership on the Hyderabad Metro, Reddy directed officials to take appropriate measures to handle the growing passenger load, including procuring additional coaches for Metro trains. Regarding the 7.5-km MGBS-Chandrayangutta corridor under Phase-2, the Chief Minister instructed officials to consult the Delhi Metro for assistance on the appropriate technology to be employed.

Preparations for 'Invest Telangana Global Summit'

During the meeting, Reddy also reviewed preliminary arrangements for the 'Invest Telangana Global Summit', scheduled to be held in December. The meeting discussed organisational arrangements for the summit and plans to honour prominent persons from various business sectors during the meeting.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to organise the summit to international standards with the objective of attracting global investments to Telangana. He directed officials to submit a detailed report on investments attracted and progress made following last year's summit and instructed them to prepare plans to achieve further progress in attracting investments.

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Government Advisors Ramakrishna Rao and NVS Reddy, Metro Rail MD Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional MD Ajit Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Project Consultancy and Mandate

Earlier in June, the State and Union Governments had collectively appointed SBICAPS as the official consultant. The consultant has been tasked with a comprehensive mandate, including: Phase-I valuation by conducting a detailed study on the valuation of the existing Hyderabad Metro Phase-I; identifying necessary loans and selecting optimal lending agencies for the takeover process; providing a detailed analysis of expansion routes, construction costs, and sustainable financing models for the proposed Phase-II project. (ANI)