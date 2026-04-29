An Air India first officer, aged nearly 40, died in Bali after suffering a heart attack during his scheduled rest period. He had flown from Delhi to Bali the previous day. After feeling unwell at his hotel, he was rushed to hospital, where doctors could not save him. Air India said the pilot had no known health issues.

An Air India first officer died in Bali on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack while on scheduled rest, the airline said. The pilot, who was nearly 40 years old, had operated an Air India flight from Delhi to Bali on Tuesday. After completing the journey, he was staying at a hotel in Bali as part of his mandatory crew rest period.

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Sudden medical emergency

According to Air India, the pilot complained of severe discomfort while at the hotel. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack. Despite their efforts, he could not be saved.

Air India expresses grief

In an official statement, Air India said it was deeply saddened by the loss.

The airline said it is in close contact with the pilot's family and is providing all possible support during this difficult time.

No known ,health, issues

An airline official said the pilot had completed all required medical examinations just a few months ago, in line with aviation rules.

There was no known pre-existing medical condition.

The official also confirmed that the pilot had been flying well within the duty and flying-hour limits set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

(With inputs from agencies)