Telangana CM Revanth Reddy told the NITI Aayog that education and healthcare are vital for development. He highlighted his state's model, including a caste census, Young India Schools, and skill development to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday stated at the NITI Aayog meeting that education and healthcare are the strongest foundations for the country's development. He explained Telangana's development model following the caste census and emphasised the need for an educational revolution, skill development, and world-class infrastructure. He said that achieving the Central Government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision requires ensuring quality education and better healthcare services for every student and citizen in the country. CM Revanth Reddy participated and spoke at the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to a release.

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Education as Key to Development

During his address, the Chief Minister said that the development of a nation essentially means the development of its people. Education and healthcare play a crucial role in transforming citizens into economic contributors and nation-builders. He noted that Telangana's Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (SEEEPC) conducted in 2024 revealed significant findings. The survey collected data from 35.5 million people belonging to 242 castes across the state. It found that education, more than wealth or land ownership, is the key factor influencing social backwardness. Therefore, he stressed that the goal of Viksit Bharat can be achieved only by providing quality education to every citizen.

Telangana's Educational Transformation

CM Revanth Reddy said he personally retained the Education Department because of his strong belief in the power of education. He observed that while India has spent the last 75 years striving to provide free education, ensuring quality education remains a challenge. To address this, the Telangana Government has launched an educational transformation by providing all necessary facilities in government schools to attract students. Public schools in Telangana now offer English-medium instruction, digital classrooms, free breakfast, midday meals, evening snacks, school bus facilities, sports infrastructure and quality teaching. He said students can now study from nursery to intermediate level on a single campus.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Young India Schools would help break down caste barriers. To promote social equality, the government is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools in every Assembly constituency. He believes that when children from all backgrounds study and live together, caste discrimination will gradually decline. He reiterated that a Young India School is being constructed in every Assembly constituency and invited Chief Ministers and officials from other states to visit Telangana and observe these schools, the release noted.

Skill Development and Economic Vision

The Chief Minister emphasised that young people need new skills in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). To create large-scale employment opportunities in manufacturing and services, Telangana is developing the regional Ring Road, regional Ring Railway, and Green Energy Projects. He said the state has established the Young India Skills University to provide world-class training to youth. Prominent industrialists such as Anand Mahindra and Sriniraju are involved in the university's management. The government has also partnered with the Tata Group to transform all ITIs in Telangana into advanced technical training centres. Tata will invest Rs 2,100 crore in this initiative.

National Proposals and State-Specific Requests

Under the "Telangana Rising" vision, Telangana aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and to grow into a USD 3 trillion economic powerhouse by 2047. The Chief Minister said Telangana is emerging as a hub for higher education, research, innovation, and startups. Prestigious institutions such as IIT, IIIT, NALSAR, and ISB are already present in the state, and he argued that Hyderabad also deserves an IIM. He added that efforts are underway to bring international universities to Telangana, with the University of London's offshore campus in Hyderabad being the first major success in that direction. Recognising Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru as key engines of India's economic growth, CM Revanth Reddy proposed the creation of an 'M-6 Task Force' under the Prime Minister's Office, the release noted. He requested a special fund of Rs 6 lakh crore for the development of these six cities, with Rs 1 lakh crore allocated to each city for infrastructure development.

Seeking Central Support for Telangana

The Chief Minister sought the Centre's support for several Telangana projects, including the Regional Ring Road, Hyderabad Metro Phase-II expansion, Musi River rejuvenation, Bharat Future City development, approvals for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme, and support for semiconductor industries and the establishment of an IIM in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that if India gives special priority to healthcare and education, it can emerge as one of the world's greatest nations. (ANI)