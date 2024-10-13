Baba Siddique Murder: What was the reason? Politics, business rivalry, or underworld?

Baba Siddique shot dead: Prominent Maharashtra leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on Dussehra. Shooters gunned him down outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and fled on a bike. The murder of the influential former minister has sent shockwaves through political and Bollywood circles. The underworld's re-entry has also stunned the government and police. Police investigating the murder of Bollywood's beloved politician Baba Siddique are probing several angles. What could be the reasons behind the murder of Baba Siddique, who had considerable influence in Maharashtra's political circles and Bollywood? Let's find out the points the police are investigating...

Lawrence Bishnoi gang gained notoriety in the underworld in a short time: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has a long-standing feud with Salman Khan. He has threatened Salman Khan several times, besides offering a bounty of Rs 25 lakh to shooters to kill him. A few days ago, shots were fired near Salman Khan's residence. The police also took action in this matter. The closeness between Salman Khan and Baba Siddique is well known. It is believed that Lawrence Bishnoi has once again challenged Salman Khan by killing Baba Siddique. In fact, the Lawrence gang has also claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder.

Contract Killing: The shooters who killed Baba Siddique have no prior criminal record. One of the two arrested shooters, 19-year-old Dharmaraj Kashyap from UP, worked as a labourer in Pune. The second shooter is 23-year-old Gurmel Baljit Singh from Haryana. The third has been identified as Shiv Kumar Gaut, who is also from UP. Shiv and Dharmaraj are neighbours and hail from Bahraich. Both worked as labourers. It is not clear whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind offering a contract to these shooters. So, the police are also focusing on whether the Lawrence gang or any other business rival gave the contract for the killing.

Slum Rehab Projects: Former minister Baba Siddique had several slum rehab projects underway to rehabilitate Mumbai slums. His business rivals were also acquiring these projects worth crores of rupees. So, could any of his business rivals be behind this murder? Are slum rehab projects at the root of this murder? The police are also keeping this in focus.

Personal Enmity: Baba Siddique had no known personal enmity with anyone. But his connection to business and Bollywood has sometimes been troublesome for him. His name has also been linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang several times. The threats received by Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the threat to target close associates also indicate whether the closeness to Salman Khan led to the murder.

Political Rivalry: Baba Siddique was an influential leader. He was a three-time MLA, and his son is also an MLA. Baba Siddique, who was in Congress for 48 years, recently joined the NCP Ajit Pawar faction. He had considerable influence in regional politics due to his influence. Could this murder have been carried out to eliminate his challenge in the upcoming assembly elections due to his influence in politics? The police are also focusing their investigation in this direction.

