Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Several social media users took to Twitter to share the update and posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past. Twitter users also shared videos - one of them showing a chandelier rocking under the impact of the earthquake.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Tuesday (June 13) said that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck eastern Kashmir around 1:30 pm. According to reports, the quake occurred 18 km away from Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, at a depth of 30 km.

Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt in other parts of north India, including national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Speaking to a news agency, a local from Srinagar said, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week."

Recently, Delhi witnessed a mild tremor late last month with agencies saying a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Afghanistan.

