Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    Several social media users took to Twitter to share the update and posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past. Twitter users also shared videos - one of them showing a chandelier rocking under the impact of the earthquake.

    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Tuesday (June 13) said that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck eastern Kashmir around 1:30 pm. According to reports, the quake occurred 18 km away from Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, at a depth of 30 km.

    Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt in other parts of north India, including national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas.

    Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes

    Speaking to a news agency, a local from Srinagar said, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week."

    Several social media users took to Twitter to share the update and posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past. Twitter users also shared videos - one of them showing a chandelier rocking under the impact of the earthquake.

    Recently, Delhi witnessed a mild tremor late last month with agencies saying a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Afghanistan.

    2002 Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Court acquits 2 accused in case

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nuclear arsenal of belligerent China and bankrupt Pakistan grew faster than India's: Report

    Nuclear arsenal of belligerent China and bankrupt Pakistan grew faster than India's: Report

    2002 Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Court acquits 2 accused in case AJR

    BREAKING: 2002 Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Court acquits 2 accused in case

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-369 13 June 2023 updates prize money winning ticket numbers

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-369 13 June 2023: Check prize money, time of draw

    Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes AJR

    Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M's hypocrisy and lies exposed, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M's hypocrisy and lies exposed, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Recent Stories

    Nuclear arsenal of belligerent China and bankrupt Pakistan grew faster than India's: Report

    Nuclear arsenal of belligerent China and bankrupt Pakistan grew faster than India's: Report

    BTS 10th Anniversary: V shares unseen goofy videos of band members with ARMY (WATCH) MAH

    BTS 10th Anniversary: V shares unseen goofy videos of band members with ARMY (WATCH)

    Ashes 2023: Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in the Australian squad after WTC Final heroics osf

    Ashes 2023: Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in the Australian squad after WTC Final heroics

    2002 Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Court acquits 2 accused in case AJR

    BREAKING: 2002 Best Bakery Case: Mumbai Court acquits 2 accused in case

    Anusha Dandekar opens up on her 'lump removal surgery' in ovary; Know details vma

    Anusha Dandekar opens up on her 'lump removal surgery' in ovary; Know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon