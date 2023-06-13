Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes

Earlier, the farmer leaders, including Tikait and Balbir Singh Rajewal, had announced from the stage that they will support whatever decision is taken by the local farmers.

Farmers on Tuesday (June 13) blocked the National Highway connecting Delhi with Chandigarh near Pipli in Haryana for the second day as they press their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sunflower seeds. It is reportedly said that the protesting farmers will hold a meeting today to mull the future course of action after the two rounds of talks with the district administration failed to yield any outcome.

The farmers were seen gathering at the protest site in Haryana's Kurukshetra again over their demand for MSP on sunflower seeds.

WATCH | Bengaluru woman kills mother, brings body in suitcase to police station; arrested

Speaking to reporters, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "The farmers here have two demands – purchase of sunflower seeds at MSP promised by the central government and release of arrested farmers."

In view of the protests, alternative routes have been marked on this major highway connecting Delhi with the north Indian states: Here's the traffic advisory

Traffic from Chandigarh or Amritsar is being diverted at Sadhopur to NH-152. The commuters can travel via Ismailabad, Karnal, and beyond on NH-44 or choose to turn from the Ambala Cantt bus stand. For traffic from Delhi, three alternative routes have been assigned by authorities. Ther commuters are also advised to turn to Indri Road from Karnal on NH-44, travel via Ladwa, Babain, Shahbad, and take NH-44 for their further destination. Travellers can also reach Nilokheri in Karnal, take the Dhand road to Kaul, and commute via NH-152D for Ambala and beyond. Local traffic in Kurukshetra has diversions at Sector 2/3 to travel via Brahmasarovar and Kurukshetra University Gate No. 3, taking NH-152D for their destination.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness; Gujarat CM attends