An Air India flight attendant, Vanshika Kataria, has gone viral after calling out passengers for leaving the aircraft in a mess. She shared a video showing a littered cabin, highlighting poor passenger behaviour and sparking widespread discussion online about cleanliness and travel etiquette.

An Air India flight attendant has called out passengers for leaving a huge mess on a flight after it landed. She pointed out that people need to follow some basic manners while travelling. The flight attendant, Vanshika Kataria, shared a video on Instagram showing the state of the aircraft after passengers deboarded.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The clip shows plastic covers, cups, and other trash thrown all over the floor and stuffed between the seats. It’s a sight that would make anyone angry.

Her video had a sharp message written on it: 'Dear passengers, if you can afford a flight ticket, you can also show some basic manners'. She captioned the post, 'Breaking News: The flight has landed, but basic manners didn't board the flight'.

Bihar Railway Staffer Caught Sleeping At Enquiry Counter As Passengers Wait In Queue (WATCH)

Later, in the comments section, Vanshika made it clear that her post was not meant to shame anyone. She said she was only requesting passengers to be more thoughtful and aware.

"

"As a cabin crew, this post is not to shame anyone. It's just a small request to all passengers: if you have wrappers, cups, tissues, or any other trash, please keep it with you and hand it over to us when we come to collect it. These are simple manners we should all follow and teach our children," she wrote.

Viral Video: Mumbai Man Exposes 3 Toxic Office Habits We All Ignore!

She also highlighted the hard work of the cleaning staff. "Our cleaning staff gets very little time to prepare the aircraft for the next flight, and they work very hard. A small effort from our side can make their job much easier. Let's respect these people and help keep this public space clean and pleasant for everyone," Vanshika added.

The video has sparked a huge discussion online, with many people commenting on the general lack of civic sense among the public.