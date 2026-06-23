PM Modi lauded Padma Awardees, stating their life journeys inspire citizens. This came after President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards 2026, honouring personalities like Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, Vijay Amritraj, and Rohit Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that life journeys of Padma Awardees inspire countless citizens and remind everyone of the "power of hard work and service."

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PM Modi said this after attending the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where 65 Padma Awards 2026 were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu. The first Civil Investiture Ceremony was held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were presented.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said the Padma Awards celebrate the exceptional service and dedication across diverse fields. "Attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Padma Awards were presented. They celebrate exceptional service and dedication across diverse fields. Each awardee represents the best of our commitment to society. Their life journeys inspire countless citizens and remind everyone of the power of hard work and service," he wrote on X.

Attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Padma Awards were presented. They celebrate exceptional service and dedication across diverse fields. Each awardee represents the best of our commitment to society. Their life journeys inspire countless… pic.twitter.com/XdPipBMMmq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2026

Padma Awards 2026: Ceremony Highlights

A total of 65 Padma Awards including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri awards were presented during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony,.

Prominent Awardees Honoured

The Padma Vibhushan was conferred upon P Narayanan and Justice (Retd.) K T Thomas, while several prominent personalities were honoured across categories.

Veteran sports personalities, artists, filmmakers and public figures were among the awardees.

Hockey player Savita Punia and late Bhagwandas Raikwar were among those conferred the Padma Shri for their contribution to sports, while tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was also conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cricket, including leading India to major ICC titles.

Actor Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema, while veteran singer Alka Yagnik was also conferred the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to music.

Actor R Madhavan was conferred the Padma Shri, while late actor Satish Shah was honoured posthumously for his contribution to cinema. (ANI)